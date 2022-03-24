New York, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asphalt, Lubricating Oil And Grease Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247579/?utm_source=GNW





The global asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market is expected to grow from $226.73 billion in 2021 to $269.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $541.58 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.0%.



The asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market consists of sales of asphalt, lubricating oil and grease by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce block asphalt, asphalt paving mixture, asphalt shingle, coating materials, petroleum lubricating oil and grease. Asphalt is a sticky, black and highly viscous liquid or semi-solid form of petroleum used for surfacing roads, flooring, and roofing.



The main types of asphalt, lubricating oil and grease are asphalt and other petroleum products.Asphalt is a combination of aggregate particles, binder, and filler that is used to build and maintain roads, parking lots, railway tracks, ports, airport runways, bicycle lanes, sidewalks, and play- and sports areas.



The various application of asphalt, lubricating oil and grease include roadways, waterproofing, recreation and others. The various end use industries include power generation, transport, metallurgy and metalworking, food and beverage, chemical and others.



Producers of petroleum-based lubricants are offering bio-based lubricants to address the concerns associated with the impact of lubricants on the environment.Bio-based lubricants are formulated with renewable or biodegradable materials.



Vegetable oils are one of the major components for bio-based lubricants.Vegetable oils offer high lubricity, viscosity and thermal stability.



They have a higher flash point of 326°C as compared to flash point of 200°C for mineral oils. Lubricants produced from vegetable oils include tractor transmission hydraulic fluid, industrial hydraulic fluids for process and machinery applications, food-grade hydraulic fluids and greases, greases for use in automotive, railroad and machinery applications, chainsaw bar oil, gear lubes, compressor oil, and transformer and transmission line cooling fluids.



North America was the largest region in the asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market in 2021.Asia Pacific was the second largest region in the asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market.



The regions covered in the asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The demand for multi grade lubricants is gaining traction due to their better performance in cold climatic conditions.Multi-grade lubricant is a viscosity modifier used in engines which allows the smooth flow of oil under cold and hot climatic conditions.



It is used to minimize the effect of change of viscosity with respect to the changes in the surrounding temperature and maintains optimum viscosity over the engine operating temperature range. Some of the major companies producing this lubricant include Gazprom, Rosneft, Exxonmobil, Petrochina and BP.



Most of the asphalt companies are using frequency inverters in asphalt mixing process to control asphalt mixture drying time.Frequency inverter is an electronic device which transforms an AC current with fixed frequency to variable amplitude and frequency.



It is used to vary the speed of rotation of the drying drum of the plant drying system so that the aggregates which are more porous receive heat from the burning flame for more time resulting in complete drying.It improves the drying process and allows the less porous asphalt to dry faster resulting in increased production.



For instance, some of the major companies using frequency inverters include 3 Franks Services, A. Macchione Brothers, Absolute Asphalt and Concreter LLC and Ace Asphalt.



The countries covered in the asphalt, lubricating oil and grease market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela and Vietnam.





