Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Annual Report 2021

| Source: Tresu Investment Holding A/S Tresu Investment Holding A/S

Kolding, DENMARK

Tresu Investment Holding A/S – Annual Report 2021

Your publication date and time will appear here.| Source:Tresu Investment Holding A/S



TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S                                                                              ANNOUNCEMENT NO.  02.2022

                                                                                                                            
24.03.2022

The Board of Directors and the Executive Board have today considered and approved the Annual Report of Tresu Investment Holding A/S for the financial year 01.01.2021 - 31.12.2021.

The Annual Report is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by EU and the additional requirements applying to Danish companies.

Jannie Tholstrup
CFO

For further details, please contact:
Jannie Tholstrup, CFO, Phone: +45 2289 9127


Attachments


Attachments

TRESU investment Holding_Annual report 2021_approved at GM tresu-2021-12-31-en