Smart Watch Global Market Report 2022

The global smart watch market is expected grow from $56.15 billion in 2021 to $60.14 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $78.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The smart watch market consists of sales of smart watches and related services that are used in medical, sports, gaming, and personal assistance.A smart watch is a computer-based wristwatch that provides many other features besides timekeeping.



Examples include monitoring the heart rate, tracking the activity, and delivering day-round reminders.



The main product types of smart watches are extension, standalone, classical and are applied in personal assistance, wellness, healthcare, sports and others areas.The extension smartwatches are known as companion smartwatches and require a tethered phone to work.



The main type of display in smart watch are AMOLED, PMOLED and TFT LCD that use operating system such as watch OS, android/wear OS and other operating systems.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the smart watch market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the smart watch market.



The increasing health awareness among consumers is a key factor driving the growth of the smartwatch market.Through a smartwatch, the user can take the necessary precautions in advance about health.



The doctors can easily monitor the health status of patients remotely and can maintain, prescribe or treat them as required.For Example, the new Apple watch series 5 is capable of tracking heart rate, nervous system, emergency or inactivity warnings, and health events.



According to the Rock Health 2019 study, the wearable use was around 33% in 2019, while, the digital health tracking increased steadily to 42% in 2019.Increasing number of people are using digital tools such as smartwatch to address critical health needs rather than just exercise tracking.



Therefore, the increase in health awareness among the consumer is expected to drive the smartwatch market.



The high cost of smartwatches is expected to hamper the growth of the smartwatches market.The accuracy required for designing and development of various devices including sensors, display, and small-sized semiconductor equipment with a core diameter of 10 micro meters along with raw materials requires a high range of expertise and high initial costs.



Around 42 million smart watches were shipped in the first half of the year 2020. Therefore, high-cost smartwatches are expected to hinder the growth of the smartwatches market.



Internet of things (IoT) driven smart watches is highly preferred choice of smart watches.Smart watches connected to the internet offer a wide range of features such as time, health monitoring, and fitness tracking, receives calls and messages, entertainment, cardless payments, and connectivity to other IoT devices to improve the quality of the user’s life.



With increasing consumer’s interests towards health and fitness, convenience in day-to-day activities and smart homes, wearable IoT devices such as smart watches offer various features. in 2021, Samsung achieved highest quarterly shipments of smart watches with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 4 series.



In November 2019, Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, acquired smart watch maker, Fitbit, Inc. for a deal amount of US$ 2.1 billion. Alphabet said that the acquisition helps them in the advancement of its smart watch software, Wear OS. Fitbit, Inc. is an American company that makes fitness bands, smart watches, and accessories which helps in tracking footsteps, exercises, heart rate, and weight.



