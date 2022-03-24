New York, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Augmented Reality Devices Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247510/?utm_source=GNW

09 billion in 2021 to $7.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.9%.



The augmented reality devices market consists of sales of augmented reality devices and related services.Augmented reality devices provide an interactive experience of real-world environment by integrating digital visual content and audios into the real-world environment.



Augmented reality devices include head-up displays, holographic displays, smart glasses and others.



The main type of augmented reality devices are head-mounted display (HMD), head-up display (HUD).The head-mounted display provide transparent display and are also known as optical head mounted displays.



The augmented reality devices are applied by consumer, commercial, enterprise, healthcare, aerospace & defense, energy, automotive.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the augmented reality devices market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the augmented reality devices market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing use of augmented reality (AR) devices in the medical field is driving growth in the AR devices market.AR devices are increasingly being used by surgeons for pre-surgical planning.



Surgeons can create 2D or 3D images of patient anatomy and overlay them on to the patient’s body for accurate surgical planning.For instance, the Opensight augmented reality system developed by Novarad allows surgeons to visualize into the patient while simultaneously looking at the patient in real time.



This enables surgeons to accurately plan for a surgery.Augmented reality is also being used to find the accurate position of veins under a patient’s skin during blood transfusion.



For instance, AccuVein uses projection based augmented reality to view real time image of veins under the surface of the skin during blood transfusion.



The disruptions in the supply chain caused by the coronavirus outbreak during 2020 are likely to limit the growth of the market.Lockdowns are being experienced in many countries worldwide affecting the supply and demand chains of many sectors including AR and VR devices market.



According to SDC supply and demand chain executive magazine published in March 2020, the shipments for AR and VR is likely to record a decline of 10.5% (Year-over-Year) in the first quarter and 24.1% (Year-over-Year) in second during 2020, owing to supply constraints as factories are open at much lower capacities, which in turn is resulting in component shortages. Thus, the supply chain disruption is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the augmented reality devices market during the forecast period.



Augmented reality devices manufacturers are increasingly investing in the integration of augmented Reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies.Combination of virtual and augmented reality enables users to both see and interact with digital content at the same time.



For instance, Spatial, an augmented reality company has developed a platform to enable interactive conference call, where the users can interact with their surroundings without any physical presence. With the combination of AR and VR technology, the users of the application can also witness pin boards and whiteboards.



On March 2021, a leading global provider of secure remote connectivity solutions acquired UpSkill, the US based pioneer in augmented reality software for frontline workers.The acquisition will enable TeamViewer to strengthen their position in the industry-specific AR solutions.



Upskill is a US based market leader in augmented reality solutions, established in 2010.



The countries covered in the augmented reality devices market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247510/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________