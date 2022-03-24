Secretary of Energy Granholm, EU Energy Commissioner Simson to headline U.S. Offshore Wind Conference

Baltimore, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Network for Offshore Wind, the leading non-profit advocate for offshore wind power and supply chain growth, will host its ninth annual International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum (IPF) April 26-28 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The three-day event will bring together key government officials including the U.S. Secretary of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and European Union Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, industry leaders, companies, and other stakeholders working to cement offshore wind as the nation’s foremost clean energy source.

The annual IPF conference is the premier event for the offshore wind energy industry, which saw $2.2 billion in investments and 61 percent growth in its supply chain last year alone. This year’s invited speakers also include Bureau of Ocean Energy Management Director Amanda Lefton, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, New Jersey and New York Lieutenant Governors Sheila Oliver and Brian Benjamin, as well as industry leaders like Vestas North America President Laura Beane, Ørsted North America CEO David Hardy, Avangrid Renewables CEO Bill White, and more. Each will address aspects key to growing the offshore wind industry, including port developments, workforce training, supply chain needs and more.

“The offshore wind industry and its supply chain are rapidly expanding, attracting billions of dollars in new investments and capturing the attention of domestic and global suppliers,” said Liz Burdock, CEO and president of the Business Network for Offshore Wind. “The industry convenes annually at IPF because it is the go-to place to make business deals and collaborate. We are thrilled to have two of the most important global leaders on clean energy as part of the Network’s 2022 IPF conference, which will bring together industry leaders, policy experts, businesses, developers, and key stakeholders who are vital to advancing the offshore wind industry and growing the supply chain.”

The conference is on track to draw thousands of industry professionals representing nearly 700 companies, all focused on sharing valuable insights on how to move the burgeoning U.S. wind industry forward. Attendees will have access to over 200 exhibitors in the Exhibit Hall, multiple networking opportunities, and more than 100 industry experts speaking to the latest developments, projects, and products moving the offshore wind industry and its supply chain forward. New this year, IPF will include Startup Alley in partnership with SeaAhead, which will give up to 12 startup companies the opportunity to pitch business innovations related to offshore wind and directly connect with industry stakeholders.

This year the Network has partnered with four industry organizations that represent the expanding offshore wind supply chain. Host sponsors for 2022 IPF are Atlantic Shores, New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA), Ørsted, and Vestas. In conjunction with IPF, the Network is partnering with Atlantic Shores, NJEDA, and Ørsted to host a New Jersey Supplier Day on April 26, which will connect New Jersey-based companies directly with offshore wind developers, original equipment manufacturers, and Tier 1 suppliers to learn about business opportunities.

“We at Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind are thrilled to be a Host Sponsor of IPF 22 in Atlantic City as the entire offshore wind industry comes together to plan for our country’s renewable energy future,” said Jennifer Daniels, development director, Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind. “We are proud to be a part of the very fabric of New Jersey‘s efforts to reach their renewable energy goals while creating long lasting and meaningful careers for New Jerseyans.”

“Governor Murphy sees offshore wind as a once-in-a-generation opportunity for New Jersey’s economy, and businesses up and down the supply chain are already realizing the many advantages of locating in the Garden State,” said NJEDA Chief Executive Officer Tim Sullivan. “IPF will showcase the enormous advances New Jersey has made in this industry in just a few short years, the many reasons businesses choose to grow here, and the state’s commitment to fostering a fertile environment for small, minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses as we continue to build out this industry in an equitable way.”

“We are thrilled this year’s conference is being held in New Jersey and in Atlantic City in particular, where we are building our Operations and Maintenance hub to support our New Jersey projects,” said David Hardy, CEO of Ørsted Offshore North America. “We’re also excited to return as a Host Sponsor of IPF, recognizing the value in connecting similar and complementary verticals together for progress and innovation. Our Ocean Wind 1 and 2 projects under development off the coast of New Jersey solidify offshore wind as a critical component of the state's and country's clean energy transition. At Ørsted, we're leading the sustainable buildout of the industry by making foundational manufacturing and supply chain investments, creating union jobs, and generating economic activity while supporting New Jersey's and our nation's ambitious clean energy goals.”



“We have a unique opportunity to propel the clean energy transition and are seeing strong momentum and important commitments to build the U.S. offshore wind industry,” said Laura Beane, President of Vestas North America. “Close collaboration with industry partners is needed to ensure a unified, equitable, and sustainable industry build out. We at Vestas are excited to partner with the Business Network of Offshore Wind and sponsor the 2022 International Wind Partnering Forum to continue essential dialogue with industry leaders.”

The full conference schedule can be found online here. More details, including special guest speakers, will be announced soon.

Credentialed members of the media can gain free admission and schedule interviews by contacting Melinda Skea, the Network’s vice president of communications.