Bouygues: Access to the 2021 Universal Registration Document

Paris, 24/03/2022

Press release

ACCESS TO THE 2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Bouygues hereby announces that it has filed its 2021 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 23 March 2022 in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

It includes the following documents:

Full-year 2021 financial report

Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance

Auditors’ reports

Description of the share buyback programme

The 2021 Universal Registration Document is accessible to the public free of charge under the conditions stipulated by applicable regulations. It is also available on the company’s website at https://www.bouygues.com/regulated-information/, as well as on the AMF’s website at https://www.amf.org.

