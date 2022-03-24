BrainBox AI Appoints Ahmed Hirani to the role of Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships

English French

MONTREAL, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainBox AI, a pioneer in autonomous artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ahmed Hirani, P. Eng to the role of Vice President, Global Strategic Partnerships.

With more than three decades of global experience in the application of energy management technology for commercial buildings, Mr. Hirani joins BrainBox AI at a pivotal time of accelerated growth with multiple new partnerships. He will lead the development of loyal partner channels by enabling our continued success with our existing partners and supporting new relationships as we continue our geographic expansion.

“I am excited to become part of an energetic and enthusiastic organization with such an important mission,” shared Ahmed Hirani. “I look forward to working with building owners and partners to bring BrainBox AI’s innovative and cutting-edge autonomous artificial intelligence solution to their facilities.”

Mr. Hirani brings strategic sales management experience and visionary technology leadership to the company. Throughout his career, Mr. Hirani has worked with leading commercial building technology organizations, specifically Cylon Controls and Distech Controls where he has held senior management roles leading sales and channel development. Most recently, he was retained by ABB as a Strategic Consultant to help advance ABB’s global position in Smart Buildings.

“As we harden our strategy on the global partnership side - specifically with OEMs, Ahmed’s vast experience and relentless commitment to providing customers with innovative solutions and support, tie directly in with the long- term vision for the company” said Sam Ramadori, Chief Executive Officer of BrainBox AI. “We could not be more thrilled to have Ahmed lead this role.”

“Ahmed’s knowledge and deep background in energy management for commercial buildings, and extensive experience in IoT/OT building technologies directly suit the responsibilities of this role as we continue to partner with technology leaders in the industry” said Frank Sullivan, Chief Commercial Officer of BrainBox AI. “We look forward to his impact as this industry continues to transition.”

Mr. Hirani is a licensed Professional Engineer in the province of Ontario and holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Ryerson in Toronto.

BrainBox AI offers artificial intelligence (AI) to combat climate change by making commercial buildings smarter and more efficient. Its flagship product is currently installed in over 100 000 000 sq. ft. of real estate across 18 countries.

About BrainBox AI

BrainBox AI was created in 2017 with the goal of redefining building automation through artificial intelligence to be at the forefront of a green building revolution. Headquartered in Montreal, a global AI hub, BrainBox AI has a workforce of over 140 employees and supports real estate clients in numerous sectors, including office buildings, airports, hotels, multi-residential, long-term care facilities, grocery stores and commercial retail.

BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal’s École de technologie supérieure (ETS) and McGill University.

