Industry-Leader Savage Enterprises Debuts Premium Cannabis Dispensary, Extrax Palm Springs, Under Its Flagship Delta-8 Brand, Delta Extrax

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ("Savage") (www.SavageEnterprises.com) announced today that it will be officially debuting its premium cannabis facility in Palm Springs, CA under its industry-leading brand, Delta Extrax. Savage Enterprises further announced its intention to launch the Palm Springs-based cannabis dispensary, distribution, and manufacturing facility under the name, Extrax Palm Springs, and will host a grand opening on April 1, 2022.

Under its flagship brand, Delta Extrax (www.DeltaExtrax.com), Savage Enterprises sells hemp-derived delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables and tinctures, delta-8-THC, and delta-9-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V, and THC-P products. Their brand-new cannabis dispensary, Extrax Palm Springs, will sell a variety of these hemp-derived products, as well as traditional delta-9-THC cannabis products from widely popular brands like Cookies, Heavy Hitters, Rove, Jungle Boys, Pacific Stone, Packwoods, and more.

The Extrax Palm Springs cannabis dispensary is located at 1231 S Gene Autry Trail in Palm Springs, CA, and will be available to adults who purchase cannabis recreationally and/or medicinally. Extrax Palm Springs will also serve as a fully compliant location for product manufacturing, cannabis cultivation, distribution, and delivery under its microbusiness license, allowing Extrax Palm Springs to provide manufacturing and distribution to wholesale businesses, thus furthering verticals in the space. This will be the first cannabis dispensary under the ownership of Savage Enterprises; moreover, the company plans to open additional cannabis dispensaries in various locations throughout the United States soon.

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises, stated, "We're extremely excited for the potential that Extrax Palm Springs brings to the table. It's been quite an incredible journey bringing this vision to life, including getting official licensing, building permits, merchandise and so much more. But we're proud to announce the launch of Extrax Palm Springs and can't wait for what's in store."

Chris Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, concludes, "This has been the most exciting and challenging project I've had to bring online. I'm so excited about where the Extrax brand is going. After establishing Delta Extrax as one of the largest hemp and Delta-8 manufacturers and brands in the nation, I think it only makes sense for this next chapter for us to start with legal cannabis in both California and Oklahoma and I couldn't be more excited about the possibilities this brings."

About Savage Enterprises: Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered, and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its flagship Delta Extrax brand and Chronix sub-brand (www.DeltaExtrax.com), Savage Enterprises sells hemp-derived delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables, and tinctures, delta-8-THC and delta-9-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V, and THC-P products. Under Vix (www.ThisIsVix.com), Savage sells male enhancement products. Under Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice, and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under Divine Detox (www.DivineDetox.com), Savage Enterprises sells instant action detox beverages with herbal supplements. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans, and expectations of Savage Enterprises. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors.

