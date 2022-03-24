CryptoWorldCon, a 100% Immersive Crypto Experience, is Here to Stay - Miami, April 1-2, 2022

MIAMI, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Less than 10 days away and CryptoWorldCon (CWC), the event of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, focused on cutting-edge schemes and trends in the blockchain market, is showing that it is an event that is here to stay. They are already working on their next edition for November this year, to be celebrated in Alicante, Spain.

CryptoWorldCon will kick off Miami's BitCoin Month on April 1-2 2022, held at one of Miami's most prominent and renowned venues the James L. Knight Center. This event comprises high-profile individuals, companies, investors, and organizations that will create an international impact, converting Miami into the epicenter of the blockchain and cryptocurrency community.

CryptoWorldCon will provide industry leaders, influencers, and innovators, having an international list of world-class speakers from around the globe such as:

Jordan Belfort - Nickname "The Wolf of Wall Street".

Milena Mayorga - Ambassador of El Salvador.

Priya Guliani, UK President of the Government Blockchain Association (GBA).

Carmelo Millian - Founder of PolkaCity.

Dr. Mihaela Ulieru - President Impact Institute for the Digital Economy.

Ben Goertzel - CEO and founder of SingularityNET.

Kristina Lucrezia Cornèr - "Editor-in-Chief of Cointelegraph".

Marcello Mari - CEO and co-founder of SingularityDAO.

Nabeel Malik - CEO & founder of Cryptolitics.

Lior Lamesh - CEO & Co-founder of GK8.

Natasha Paracha - Founder of School Coin.

Jesus Rodriguez - CEO y co-founder of IntoTheBlock.

Shiv Aggarwal - Founder and CEO of EarthId.

Karisa Winett - Chief of Staff for NFT Genius.

Alexander Lorenzo - CEO of Fundamental Secrets LLC.

Jess Furman - SVP Creative & Licensing Strategy for Big Noise Music Group y SR. Executive Creative Director for Sound Revolver.

Daniele Marinelli - CEO & founder of DTSocialize Holding Ltd.

Haydn Snape - Founder & CEO de Decentralised Investment Group (DIG).

Eloisa Cadenas - Founder of CryptoFintech and journalist for CoinTelegraph.

Tony Salazar - CEO -Freedomtv.info.

Dr. Chris Oniya - LifeofMusk NFT founder &Visionary, OpenSea & Ripple Angel Investor.

Alex Baghdjian - Co-founder of Funday.

Adam Healy - Chief Security Officer for BlockFi.

Benji Markoff -CEO of Founder Shield.

Jessica Lauren - Radix Community.

Amy Kalnoki - Co-founder and COO of Bitwave, and co-host of the podcast "The DeFi Daily".

Erik Pinos - President of the Blockchain Education Network (BEN).

Aly Madhavji - Managing Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund and LP at Loyal VC & Draper Goren Holm.

Michaël Van de Poppe - "Crypto Michaël" CEO & fundador de Eight Global.

Gabriela Kurs - Board Director at the Global Digital Asset and Cryptocurrency Association.

Juliet Alcoba - Trademark Attorney.

Ruben Alcoba - Registered Patent Attorney.

Jakub Chmielniak - Co-founder of Fanadise.

Bartek Sibiga - Co-founder of Fanadise and founder of the networking platform for creators DDOB.com.

Eric Guthier - CEO - of Better ME Better WE.

Wrenn Taylor - Dev of SpookyShiba.

Michael Cobb - CEO of ECI Development.

Dave Uhryniak - Director of Blockchain Strategy of TRON DAO.

Reza Bashash - Co-founder of Sologenic.

Bob Ras - Co-Creator of Sologenic & Coreum.

Harry Golash - CEO de Fantom Oasis.

Tareck Kirschen - Founder & CEO of Glozal Inc.

Beau Kelly - Head of Operations for Active World Club

Fatima Alam - CEO of IncubateX

Greg Bloom - Partner at the sports and entertainment law firm of ChaseLawyers

Tony Evans - Managing Partner of FGC & Rate Group

Tyler Wagner - #1 Wall Street Journal Bestselling Author"

Kyle Sonlin - Founding Partner, Security Token Group & CEO, Security Token Market

Mansoor Madhavji - Partner at Blockchain Founders Fund and LP at Loyal VC & Draper Goren Holm

Chris N. Cheetham-West - international speaker, and founder of LR Training Solutions

Jesse J. Camacho - Partner Practice Area Chair, Intellectual Property Practus.

Viktor Jósa - Head of Climate Action Partnerships at Impact Scope

Nicole Garcia- CEO of Empress Jets

John Wingate - Chief Executive Officer and Founder at BankSocial (a Fivancial, Inc. Service)

Hosted by Award Winning Master of Ceremonies Paul Gamache, and moderated by NASDAQ columnist Naeem Aslam, and Managing Partner of ProWerk Consulting Jovan Marjanovic the event will present itself as the perfect networking opportunity for brands and businesses with both potential B2B clients as well as a direct target audience making it the perfect platform to grow your business.

CryptoWorldCon, which will be held from April 1 to April 2, 2022, is a blockchain conference with engaging activities and speaker sessions designed to add to the widespread knowledge about cryptocurrency and present countless opportunities and mentoring for the attendees.

CryptoWorldcon will include panel discussions, speaker sessions, workshops, a contest for startups to select by a jury of our keynote speakers the most innovative project, and events that will help attendees learn more about cloud & enterprise computing, the role of blockchain in elections, the influence of blockchain industry in-state operations, the potential adaptation of cryptocurrency by major financial institutions of the world, and the benefits of blockchain for multinational firms and franchises.

The event will close on April 2, with an exclusive yacht dinner on the luxurious Sea Fair Yacht, overlooking Miami, which will also include an exclusive award ceremony that will include the recognition of the selected startup as the most innovative project to look for. As well as for the partnerships established during the event.

Don't miss the opportunity to be present and participate in the most important blockchain & cryptocurrency event of the year. Be part of the game-changing community that is creating a social and economic impact in the world.

For more information regarding this event, please go to their website www.cryptoworldcon.com

