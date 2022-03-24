Immersia Debuts Cannabis-Focused NFT Experience - Immersia BUDS

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Establishing itself as one of the leading voices in cannabis, Immersia continues to pave the way on the blockchain: Immersia BUDS is the latest innovation from the collective, described as a membership-based NFT experience curated exclusively for members. Partnered with industry-leading cannabis brands, the next phase of Immersia's evolution will bring members and brands together in a more intimate community. This will allow holders to be able to have a voice and also allow brands to build true brand loyalty.



Immersia BUDS holders will gain VIP access into the cannabis industry, granting holders the ability to attend exclusive industry-only events and consumer-focused music festivals. Consistently partnering with cutting-edge brands in the cannabis space, Immersia BUDS gives holders the opportunity to gain numerous brand perks from some of the most well-respected and trusted brands in cannabis.

Among the many perks and benefits, Immersia BUDS holders will receive the opportunity to join the Immersia team at any existing Immersia event around the country, including the brand's own Harvest 4 Heros festival, a giveback event in support of veterans. Much more than the average party, Immersia BUDS holders can rub elbows with industry leaders and celebrities alike at some of the most prestigious events in cannabis. By simply being an Immersia BUDS holder, these members will receive invitations to exclusive Immersia parties for new product drops, performances from surprise guests, and more. To deliver an intimate networking experience, Immersia BUDS holders have access to exclusive Ask Me Anything sessions with cannabis leaders.

Beyond exclusive events and rare networking opportunities, Immersia BUDS holders will receive exclusive merchandise and gain access to limited edition collaborations with cannabis' leading brands, simply for being an ​​Immersia BUDS holder. For those seeking an unforgettable experience, Immersia offers next-level perks to its holders such as shopping trips with their favorite cannabis owners or lighting up with their favorite musicians. Additionally, Immersia BUDS holders can enjoy store discounts when shopping for their cannabis needs: Immersia is set to partner with industry-leading brands and dispensaries to offer in-store and delivery discounts for their holders.

As part of their leap into the blockchain, Immersia is set to build a members-only space in the metaverse where holders can put their Buds on display and interact with fellow members. Coming up this spring and summer, Immersia will have a presence at a variety of music and arts events.

