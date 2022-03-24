Company announcement no. 6-2022

Søborg March 24, 2022

Proceedings at the Annual General Meeting on March 24, 2022

The Annual General Meeting of Konsolidator A/S took place on March 24, 2022 at Konsolidator A/S, Vandtårnsvej 83A, 2860 Søborg, in accordance with the agenda.



Thomas á Porta, CEO Formpipe Software A/S and Claus Jul Christiansen, former Director, Microsoft Denmark & Iceland, were proposed and elected as new members of the Board of Directors.

The board of directors elected Søren Elmann Ingerslev, attorney-at-law, as chairman of the meeting.

CEO, Claus Finderup Grove, accounted for the company's activities in the past year and the shareholders took note of the presentation. The audited annual report for 2021 was presented and approved by the General Meeting.

In regard to appropriation of profits or covering losses appearing from the annual report, the General Meeting approved, in accordance with the adopted annual report and the board of directors’ proposal, that the result of the financial year 2021 is transferred to the next financial year and that no dividend is paid out.

All board members were re-elected. Thomas á Porta and Claus Jul Christiansen were proposed and elected as new members of the Board of Directors (see attached curricula).

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as auditor.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting is available at https://konsolidator.com /investor/ and attached to this announcement.

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

