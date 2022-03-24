English Danish

Company announcement no. 33 2021/22

Allerød 24 March 2022





Anders Skole-Sørensen to step down as CFO of Matas on June 1, 2022

Anders Skole-Sørensen will step down as CFO of Matas A/S by mutual agreement on June 1, 2022, in connection with the annual reporting for 2021/22. He will hereafter be available as advisor to the Executive Board until the end of the financial year 2022/23.

Matas expects to be able to announce a new CFO shortly.

Anders Skole-Sørensen has been CFO of Matas since April 2007. In his 15 years as CFO, he has played a vital role in the transformation of Matas from a purchasing association to a publicly traded company. In recent years, Anders has been the financial anchor-person in Matas' successful digital transformation.

"The timing for a change is right for both parties now that Matas has come through the Corona pandemic stronger and is about to embark on a new growth strategy towards 2025/26. Anders has been a sharp sparring partner, a steady hand and a valued partner in the management team. I wish Anders the best of luck with his board career and am pleased that we can continue to draw on his knowledge and insight in connection with the planned change of CFO,” says Gregers Wedell-Wedellsborg, CEO of Matas A/S.

"I am pleased to have had the opportunity to be part of the exciting journey that Matas has been on since I joined in 2007. Today, Matas is a strong omnichannel retail company build on proud historic roots and traditions. I am convinced that Matas will maintain its strong position and look forward to following Matas from the sidelines in the future. I would like to thank all of the good colleagues and business partners that I have had the pleasure to work with over the years," says Anders Skole-Sørensen.

Anders Skole-Sørensen will continue as a member of the Board of Directors of Matas' subsidiary Firtal Group.

This announcement does not change Matas financial guidance for the financial year 2021/22.





