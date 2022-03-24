New York, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Multimode-Fiber Cable Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247504/?utm_source=GNW

56 billion in 2021 to $13.82 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.8%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $28.18 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.5%.



The multimode fiber optic cable market consists of sales of multimode fiber cables and related services that are used in various industries such as telecom, broadcasting, military/aerospace, healthcare, and power.The multimode fiber cable is an optical fiber cable, which is designed to carry multiple light rays simultaneously with a slightly different reflection angle.



Multimode fiber cable can be used for short distances as the modes disperse over longer lengths.



The main product types of multimode fiber optic cable are step-index fiber and gradient type.Step-index fiber is a cylindrical waveguide core with an inner core that has a uniform refractive index of n1 and an outer cladding that has a uniform refractive index of n2.



The materials used are plastics optical fiber and glass optical fiber for the making of single-mode cable and multi-mode cable. The various applications include IT and telecom, government, energy, automotive, industries and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the multimode fiber optic cable market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the multimode fiber optic cable market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising demand for higher bandwidth and faster speed connections will enhance the growth of the multi-mode fiber cable market.There is a surge for high bandwidth from enterprises and individuals due to increased use of the internet for video calls, gaming, online shopping, and social media.



Fiber optic cable depends on light to transmit data instead of electricity so that it can speed up the internet connections that are capable of handling higher bandwidth.For example, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV at homes consumes approximately 15-18 Mbps of data which is three times more than the plain HD TV.



By 2022, it is estimated that about 62% of connected flat panel TV sets will be 4K.This focus on increasing demand for higher bandwidth increasing video consumption.



Thus, rising demand for faster speed connections and higher bandwidth is driving the multi-mode fiber cable market’s growth.



Limitations in both speed and distance is a major challenge faced in the multimode fiber cable market.Multimode fiber cable maximum speed is 10GB, but only up to a distance of 300 meters.



It can only transmit at 100Mbit for up to 2 Km.For example, a typical step-index multimode fiber with 50 micrometers can be limited to 20 MHz for 1km length.



Therefore, limitations in both speed and distance hinder the growth of the multimode fiber cable market.



The technological advancement in the fiber optic cable act as a key trend driving the growth of the multi-mode fiber cable market.Wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) is the recent technological improvement in the fiber cables.



Wavelength division multiplexing is a technique of multiplexing the number of optical carrier signals through a single optical fiber channel by varying the wavelengths of laser lights.WDM allows communication in all directions in fiber cable.



WDMs are used on a single optical fiber to blend light signals coming from different optical fibers.This is attained by using a coupler at the WDM input.



In 2023, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for WDMs and multiple companies in China such as ZG Technology, Optic Network Technology, are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of WDMs.



In July 2020, Leviton, an American manufacturer of electrical wiring equipment acquired Berk-Tek from Nexans for $202 million.Through this acquisition Berk-Tek can further streamline processes, ordering, and enhance the service and support that offers to customers as well as the channel partners.



Berk-Tek, a North American cabling company with exceptional manufacturing and product development capabilities.



The countries covered in the multimode fiber optic cable market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





