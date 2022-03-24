Cara Capretta Joins Prophet as Chief People Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prophet, the global growth consultancy, announced that Cara Capretta has joined the firm as its new chief people officer. In her role, she will lead the global people team, providing the strategic vision to develop and implement a new and innovative talent strategy for the high-growth firm. Capretta will also serve as a member of the executive committee where she will help build an employer value proposition that drives the firm’s ability to attract, engage, develop and retain the highest quality talent in addition to championing the firm’s culture. Capretta replaces Kevin O’Donnell who retired after 22 years at Prophet.



Capretta has more than 30 years of experience in the people and talent space. Most recently, she spent a decade in Oracle’s Human Capital Transformation practice, helping a wide range of companies and their chief human resource officers build more modern, business-oriented HR organizations supported by cloud-based technologies and workflow. Previously, Capretta was president and COO at Lominger, which was a pioneer in competency-based HR tools including 360 feedback, leadership development tips, behavioral interview guides and organizational assessment tools. The business was subsequently sold to Korn Ferry, one of the largest executive search firms, where she remained to lead the global deployment and adoption of these capabilities.

“From leadership development and succession planning to talent strategy and tech-enabled process scaling, Cara’s expertise is particularly relevant to the opportunities and challenges that lay ahead for Prophet,” said Michael Dunn, Prophet’s chairman and CEO. “She has so much for the firm to learn from and build upon, and she brings engaging, empathetic and positive energy to the role. Cara will be an asset to Prophet as we think about how to lead through this time of growth.”

“Cara has a wealth of experience which will help build a more inclusive culture that enhances our global talent strategy and fuels our growth,” said Chiaki Nishino, president. “I look forward to working with her closely to continue to drive that inclusive environment and elevating the voices of all our team members throughout all the levels of the firm.”

Capretta said, “Prophet is a rare organization that practices what it preaches. Prophet advises its clients with talent, growth and organizational culture strategies and uses those same ideas internally to create an organization that can attract and retain the best and brightest in their respective fields. I look forward to helping the firm excel in its next phase of growth.”

She is based out of Columbus, Ohio and will be affiliated with the Chicago office.

