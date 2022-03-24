Corcoran Global Living Announces Jason Crawford As Chief Innovation Officer

Las Vegas, NV, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jason Crawford has just been appointed Chief Innovation Officer for Corcoran Global Living, one of the country’s fastest-growing real estate firms. Crawford was V.P. of Product Innovation since first joining the firm in 2020. With his vast experience in platform development and project management, his passion for innovation, and his strategic vision, he was a natural to take on the elevated position of CIO.

As Chief Innovation Officer, Crawford will be responsible for managing the process of innovation, identifying strategies and technologies, developing new capabilities, originating new ideas, and also recognizing innovative ideas from additional sources within the environs of Corcoran Global Living as well as outside opportunities.

Crawford is a graduate of Azusa Pacific University with a B.S. in Applied Business and Management as well as an M.A. in Organizational Management and Leadership. Crawford entered real estate in 2001 right out of college, a goal he had set at age 10. He has developed and adapted his focus along the way to keep pace, and even stay ahead of the curve, through the many fluctuations of the real estate industry.

“I embrace business practices that produce results—not just hype. My belief is that the practical application of business systems with measurable results will thrust any business toward success,” remarked Crawford. “Corcoran Global Living’s culture of investing in people and giving back to the communities we serve is a winning combination. Together we will make a difference.”

Crawford has served as Chief Operating Officer for a network in excess of 40,000 sales professionals nationally, and for one of Southern California’s fastest-growing real estate companies. His experience includes working alongside various experts in both real estate and mortgage industries where he developed software platforms and online training modules.

“Hailing from both a real estate sales and technology background, Jason is uniquely qualified to lead the development of our technology stack,” commented Matthew Borland, Chief Operating Officer for Corcoran Global Living. “He is a valued part of our team.”

Crawford enjoys traveling, surfing, hiking, kayaking, running, reading, meditating, and caring for a three-year-old boxer while his son is serving our country.

Jason Crawford may be reached at jason.crawford@corcorangl.com.

About Corcoran Global Living

Founded on the principle of putting people first, Corcoran Global Living, an independently owned and operated affiliate of The Corcoran Group, serves the Northern California, Southern California, Reno/Lake Tahoe, Southern Nevada, and Central Ohio markets with 80 strategically located offices throughout the regions. Corcoran Global Living is well-positioned to provide exceptional service to its loyal clientele with nearly 2,800 dedicated, professional associates and gross annual sales of $11 billion. Known for making a positive difference in the communities where associates and staff live, the Corcoran Global Living organization is poised for expansive growth to service clients in California, Nevada, Ohio, and additional new markets and communities. From luxury homes and income properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Global Living has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranGL.com.

Contact:

Melody Foster

Corcoran Global Living

415.426.3203

melody.foster@corcorangl.com

