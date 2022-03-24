Polymerase Chain Reaction Market to Advance at CAGR of 6.4% During 2021–2028, Says TMR

Demand for PCR technology for diagnosis of range of infectious diseases drive enormous lucrative avenues, since early detection help in reducing their prevalence



ALBANY, N.Y., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The need for accurate and reliable test for diagnosing COVID-19 virus has led to a spurt in demand for RT-PCR tests in the past few months globally. The sales of products pertaining to nose swab PCR tests has fueled the revenue generation for companies in the polymerase chain reaction market. The global valuation of the market is projected to reach US$ 8.1 Bn by 2028.

The ever-expanding role of PCR techniques in biomedical sciences has spurred their adoption in spectrum of application in pharmaceutical and biotech industries. The role of PCR and reverse-transcription (RT) PCR has risen in discovering genes associated with specific phenotypes, thereby boosting the diagnosis of inherited disorders, notes the TMR study on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market.

The growing use of digital PCR for sensitive quantification of nucleic acids in healthcare application has expanded lucrative prospects, find the analysts in an in-depth study on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market. The need for individualized therapies for cancer patients will enrich frontiers in the near future. Moreover, players in the market find steady revenue potential in use of PCR in prenatal testing, where the amount of DNA sample is inherently limited.

Key Findings of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market Study

Prevalence of Infectious Diseases Catalyzing Sales: R&D in PCR and RT-PCR have transformed molecular biology, pivoting on the astounding diagnostic potential of these for managing infectious diseases. Molecular diagnostics of infectious diseases is crucial for reducing their prevalence, thus spurring the sales of products in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market. Of note, PCR finds popular use for detecting mycobacterium tuberculosis. In addition, PCR amplification plays a crucial role in cancer diagnosis. A case in point is the use of PCR in earlier diagnosis of several cancers such as leukemia.



Opportunities in Digital PCR Systems Offer Value-grab Opportunities: The integration of PCR systems with real-time PCR instruments has expanded the medical scope of the PCR technique. A related area of development with massive revenue potential is the demand for automation-compatible real-time PCR instruments. Digital PCR offers the benefits of absolute quantification with high sensitivity, and thus are gaining popularity in various applications in biomedical sciences, thus fueling growth of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market. The revenue contribution from the digital PCR is projected to grow at a rapid pace, assert the authors of the TMR study on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market.



Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market: Key Drivers

Evolution of novel polymerase chain reaction (PCR) approaches have expanded the application of the technique in biomedical sciences. The ever-expanding role of PCR has spurred constant advancements in PCR technology.

Advancements in genetic engineering procedures are underpinning massive application of PCR in biotech and medicine. The need for diagnosing genetic diseases has thus emerged as a key driver of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Leading manufacturers in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market are capitalizing on enormous lucrative avenues in Asia Pacific. They are expanding their networks to capture the unmet need.

Rise in use of molecular biology technologies for an early and reliable detection of infectious diseases and cancer in Asia Pacific has spurred the growth avenues, notes the study on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market.

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) market are Danaher Corporation, bioMérieux SA, Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG), Abbott, Dickinson and Company, Becton, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, QIAGEN N.V., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Global Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market: Segmentation

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market, by Product Type

Instruments Standard PCR RT PCR Digital PCR

Reagents

Consumables

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market, by End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

Clinical Diagnostics Labs & Hospitals

Academic & Research Organizations

Others

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



