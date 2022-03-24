Virgin Pulse Thrive Summit 2022 is Amplifying Wellbeing, Benefits Navigation and More

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virgin Pulse, the leading global digital-first health and wellbeing company, today announced it will host Thrive Summit 2022 in Austin, TX in-person and virtually April 26-28, 2022. At a time when companies are facing nearly 50% attrition and at risk of burning out their employees and businesses, Virgin Pulse is bringing together HR leaders from Fortune 500 companies and beyond for thought-provoking sessions, peer learning, and healing. More than 750 people will participate in the multi-day immersive learning experience centered around the theme, “Wellbeing Amplified.”



“COVID-19, burnout, gaps in care, the economy and other factors have put people’s health and wellbeing at risk and taken a significant toll on businesses. With healthcare costs rising and workplace stress costing the U.S. economy more than $500 billion and 550 million workdays each year, there is a new urgency and set of expectations around health, work culture, and the employee experience,” said Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse. “Thrive Summit 2022 will energize and equip attendees with actionable, real-life strategies for significantly increasing engagement and achieving positive outcomes – for people and their businesses.”

The 9th annual Thrive Summit will feature dynamic presentations, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and in-person and virtual wellbeing activities – all designed to stimulate learning and discussion. Attendees will be able to participate in more than 30 sessions on topics such as diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), mental health and wellbeing, work/life balance, hybrid work, company culture, and more, led by wellbeing experts, innovators, academics, and HR leaders who are doing exceptional work promoting wellbeing and engagement. Additionally, members of the Virgin Pulse leadership team will showcase how it is changing lives for good through high-tech, human touch experiences that empower individuals to improve their wellbeing and better navigate benefits, while reducing healthcare costs and optimizing outcomes.

Thrive Summit speakers include a gold medal gymnast and mental health advocate, who works to bring awareness to and destigmatizes mental health around the globe; Paralympic bronze medalist, Rob Jones; Peloton instructor, Adrian Williams; speakers, physicians, and authors, including Michelle Courtney Berry, MPS, CISD, RMT, Dan Diamond, MD, Michelle Segar, PhD, MPH, MS; Virgin Pulse Science Advisory Board member, Jessica Elizabeth Isom, MD, MPH, and many more. Event sponsors include twenty of Virgin Pulse’s ecosystem partners with premium level including Whil (Diamond); Gympass and Yes Health (Gold); Kaia Health and meQuilibrium (Silver).

“The relationship between employers and employees has radically changed over the past two years, and leaders are hungry for guidance and solutions that will make a difference,” said Kenji Saito, a Thrive Summit speaker and medical lead for a Fortune 500 company. “This event is a unique opportunity to connect with and learn from peers who are facing similar challenges and striving to make a similar impact. Every year, I come away inspired and energized to better support our employees for the workforce of the future.”

Health and safety will be top priority at Thrive Summit 2022. All attendees must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in person and provide proof of vaccination. Virgin Pulse will follow all local COVID-19 public health guidelines, and will work with the venue to help ensure the safety of attendees.

Please visit www.thrivesummit.com for additional information about Thrive Summit 2022 and apply to join your peers for the immersive in-person or virtual event.

Virgin Pulse is the leading digital-first health and wellbeing company that empowers organizations across the globe to activate populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce spend in an era of accelerating cost and complexity. Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® connects data, people and technology to deliver high tech, human touch experiences that engage and reward individual journeys. Virgin Pulse impacts over 100 million people across 190 countries by helping Fortune 500, national health plans and many other organizations change lives – and businesses – for good.

