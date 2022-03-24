San Carlos Community Garden Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Carlos Community Garden (SCCG), a sustainable community garden that operates in partnership with Sierra School of San Diego, will celebrate its 10-year anniversary Saturday, March 26 from 1-3 p.m. at 6460 Boulder Lake Avenue, San Diego. The Sierra School provides special education services to students who require additional educational and behavioral supports.



“We are beyond excited to celebrate the San Carlos Community Garden’s 10th birthday and a decade of support from local volunteers and our partners including the Sierra School,” said Carol Lockwood, SCCG chair. “They have helped us fulfill our mission of promoting gardening for nutrition and beauty; knowledge for healthy living and stewardship of the earth; collaboration of neighbors and schools; and spirit through inspiration and healing.”

The celebration will include a proclamation by City of San Diego Councilmember Raul Campillo and County of San Diego Supervisor Joel Anderson, as well as:

A special reveal of a new garden installation, built and contributed by George Mercer landscape architect, Precision Concrete Designs, BrightView Landscaping, and Boy Scout Tristan Horton (Troop 959)

Live music

Hands-on garden arts and crafts activities for all ages provided by the San Diego Public Library-San Carlos Branch, Master Gardener Association of San Diego, Food2Soil and California Cactus & Succulent Society

Fresh fruit and beverages provided by Keil’s Fresh Food Store and Brew Coffee

Through the partnership, Sierra School students and teachers take learning outdoors. Students get hands-on in the garden, tending to beds, composting and harvesting crops. The vegetables and spices are then used for cooking lessons in the school’s student kitchen. Additionally, as part of the Sierra School’s WorkAbility transition program, some older students gain first-hand work experience in the garden on Friday afternoons.

“In addition to the beauty the garden adds to our campus, it provides a wonderful learning opportunity for Sierra School students,” said Lanae Aguilera, director Sierra School of San Diego. “We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with the San Carlos Community Garden and look forward to another decade of growing together.”

Established in 2012 with a grant funded by the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, the SCCG provides a safe and beautiful space for community members to grow their own healthy and organic food and flowers. It offers 63 raised community garden plots, a 30 fruit-tree orchard, 12 raised garden beds for Sierra students, a 160-ft. dry creek bed planted with California natives, an herb garden surrounding a labyrinth, an outdoor classroom amphitheater, and a fire-safe landscaping demonstration garden. SCCG is also a designated Monarch Waystation and Food2Soil Composting Site.

“The San Carlos Community Garden’s recipe for success is its consistent focus on collaboration, inclusion and engagement with the community,” said George Mercer, the landscape architect who created SCCG’s garden design, as well as trusted advisor and contributor to SCCG over the years. “This 10-year anniversary is a testament to the garden’s leadership team’s efforts and the countless volunteers who have helped create this one-of-a kind community garden.”



The event is free and open to the general public. To RSVP visit: www.sancarloscommunitygarden.com/10th-anniversary.

To support the garden visit https://www.sancarloscommunitygarden.com/donate. All gifts are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

About Sierra School of San Diego

The Sierra School of San Diego is an educational program serving the academic, behavioral, social and emotional needs of students grades 1–12 (aged 6-21), including, but not limited to autism spectrum disorders, emotional disabilities, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, and other health impairments. With the end goal of reentering students into their public-school settings, Sierra School assists school districts with appropriate placement evaluation, review, and recommendations to best meet the needs of each student. In addition to district placement, the program also offers a private pay option.

About San Carlos Community Garden

The San Carlos Community Garden (SCCG), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was established in 2012 with a grant funded by the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency and the tireless support from countless community volunteers. SCCG is a community garden in partnership with Sierra School of San Diego, San Diego Unified School District, County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency and the California Healthy Works Agency. In addition to growing community with the garden plots, SCCG hosts classes, workshops and events for all ages.

