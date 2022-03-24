New York, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Televisions Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247500/?utm_source=GNW

14 billion in 2021 to $85.47 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $105.99 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The televisions market consists of sales of televisions and related services used for entertainment, information and education purpose. A television is a visual image and sound transmission system replicated on screens, primarily used to broadcast entertainment, data, and education programs.



The main product types of television are smart and traditional.A smart TV is a digital television that functions as an Internet-connected, storage-aware computer designed for entertainment.



Televisions are available in various technologies such as LCD, LED, OLED, QLED and in different screen sizes from below 32 inches, 32 to 45 inches, 46 to 55 inches, 56 to 65 inches and above 65 inches. Televisions are used by residential, commercial and other end users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the television market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the television market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in disposable incomes was a major driver of the televisions market.The rise in disposable incomes was mainly driven by economic growth and middle-class population growth in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil.



According to the World bank, the per capita net disposal income of lower middle-income countries was in between $1,036 and $4,045 and per capita net disposal income of upper middle-income countries was in between $4,046 and $12,535 in 2021. Increased earnings and increased disposable incomes in the emerging markets, contributing to the televisions market’s growth.



The changes in consumer lifestyles and preferences had a significant impact on the televisions market.With increasing smartphone and internet penetration and advances in social media and digital technologies, consumers shifted from television to new forms of entertainment such as online audio and video streaming services on mobile phones.



Television viewership continued to decline, especially among the millennial. As a whole, 18-34-year-olds spent viewing traditional TV (live and time-shifted) in Q1 2020 fell by around 15.3% from 2019. Changes in consumer preferences restricted the demand for televisions.



The demand for Ultra HD televisions is increasing rapidly, as they are energy efficient and offer high quality images.Ultra HD televisions include 4K and 8K UHDs that have an aspect ratio of 16:9 or wider, and also present a minimum resolution of 3840x2160 pixels.



The transition from traditional CRT and LCD TVs to ultra-HD TVs has been fast owing to brisk pace in technological advances. For instance, in 2019, worldwide sales of 4K ultra-high-definition televisions reached 100 million units thus, indicating high demand for ultra-HD 4k and 8k televisions.



In July 2021, Blaupunkt, a Germany-based audio tech company, launched a line of smart LED TVs in India in collaboration with a local contract manufacturer, Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd. (SPPL). The Blaupunkt smart televisions will be available exclusively on Flipkart in 32-inch, 42-inch, 43-inch, and 55-inch screen sizes. Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd is an Indian TV manufacturing company.



The countries covered in the television market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06247500/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________