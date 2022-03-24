(OSH Alert) Long Term Holders of Oak Street Contact Johnson Fistel for Information Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty/or violations of federal and/or state law on behalf of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSH) against certain of its officers and directors.



Recently there was a class action filed against Oak Street. The Oak Street Health class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Oak Street Health maintained relationships with third-party marketing agents likely to provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (ii) Oak Street Health was providing free transportation to federal health care beneficiaries in a manner that would provoke law enforcement scrutiny; (iii) these activities may be violations of the False Claims Act; (iv) as such, Oak Street Health was at heightened risk of investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) and/or other federal law enforcement agencies; (v) as a result, Oak Street Health was subject to adverse impacts related to defense and settlement costs and diversion of management resources; and (vi) consequently, defendants’ positive statements about Oak Street Health’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Oak Street holding shares before August 6, 2020, you may have standing to hold Oak Street harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/OakStreetHealthInc2

