APCO Holdings Announces Executive Leadership Promotion

Norcross, Ga., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APCO Holdings, LLC, a leading provider and administrator of automotive F&I products and home to the EasyCare and GWC Warranty brands, is pleased to announce that Monte Pinkett has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Chief Information Officer.

Pinkett joined APCO in 2005, focused on supporting IT applications and driving the company's technological innovation. Since that time, Pinkett's leadership in business systems transformation, strategic application development, and IT alignment with business goals has been essential to the company's growth and competitive positioning within the industry. As SVP/CIO, Pinkett will continue to provide the vision and guidance needed to develop and implement systems, tools, and processes founded through innovation to drive business evolution and efficiencies.

"Monte's leadership and extensive experience in the automotive technology space have strengthened our team and helped define us as a transformative force in the industry," says Scot Eisenfelder, CEO of APCO Holdings. "In his new role, he will accelerate our ability to use software, data, and technology to drive smart, scalable growth across our business and reach an even higher level of success. I'm excited to announce his addition to my leadership team."

Previously, Pinkett served as IT Senior Manager at the Home Depot and began his career at IBM. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Hampton University.

About APCO Holdings, LLC

