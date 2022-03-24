Cirrus Streaming Launches New Interactive Streaming App for Broadcasters Worldwide

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirrus Streaming, a global streaming provider for broadcasters, launches its latest native streaming app for radio stations and broadcasters. This new app empowers broadcasters to offer their listeners a much more robust and impactful listening session on mobile than ever before by enabling listeners to interact and engage with their favorite station in new, unique ways.

Cirrus Streaming provides the live streaming app to broadcasters free of charge, allowing them to offer their listeners a dedicated listening experience through the iOS and Android-friendly app.

To provide a multi-faceted listening experience, Cirrus Streaming has implemented several new engaging features into this latest version.

Broadcasters can create in-app polls where listeners can answer a variety of different questions. This feature allows broadcasters to gain real-time insight into what listeners' preferences are.

Listeners can also record shout-out audio snippets that can be played on-air by the broadcaster at any time. Additionally, listeners can create song alerts via push notifications when a song they flagged is about to play. These interactive and intuitive features undoubtedly take the app to the next level.

Behind the scenes, broadcasters have full customization and branding capabilities via Cirrus Streaming's App Editor. The App Editor simplifies the entire app customization process by allowing broadcasters to edit its design within their browser. They can easily upload custom skins, choose color schemes, add images and logos, create custom menus, create listener polls, and turn in-app features on or off at any time. Due to the enhanced array of customization now offered, no two apps are ever alike.

Like its previous versions, the app focuses heavily on content display by featuring song and artist information.

"Creating and streaming content online is a full-time job today. We want to support and help broadcasters grow in this digital space, so we believe giving broadcasters complete control over their digital offerings is what sets us apart in this industry," said Nick Csakany, CEO of Cirrus Streaming.

Broadcasters with multiple streams can create a single app that houses all their streams in one location. This gives their listeners the option to choose the stream they want to listen to and switch between streams simultaneously.

Similar to Cirrus Streaming's desktop offerings, the app gives broadcasters total advertising flexibility. With Cirrus Streaming's proprietary ad server, broadcasters can create mobile-targeted advertising campaigns and/or opt-in to Cirrus Streaming's network of advertising opportunities to earn additional revenue.

For more information or a full demo, visit https://cir.st.

About Cirrus Streaming: Cirrus Streaming, a service of Securenet Systems with headquarters in Deerfield Beach, FL USA, is a full-service content streaming provider for radio stations, broadcasters, and podcasters all over the world. With thousands of clients and listeners in every country, Cirrus Streaming consistently develops innovative solutions to help broadcasters and radio stations grow and monetize their voice.

Contact:

Diego Baeza, S.V.P. Sales

diegobaeza@cir.st

(954) 481-9402 Ext. 204

https://cir.st

