Single-Mode Fiber Cable Global Market Report 2022

The global single-mode fiber cable market is expected to grow from $55.98 billion in 2021 to $76.10 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.9%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $199.36 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.2%.



The single-mode fiber optic cable market consists of sales of single-mode fiber optic cables and related services that are used in various applications such as in data centers, community antenna televisions, military, telecommunication and networking, factory automation, and industrial networking. Single-mode optical fiber is an optical fiber designed to carry a single mode of light as a carrier that is used for long-distance signal transmission.



The main cable types of single-mode fiber optic cable are quartz optical fiber cables, multi-component glass fiber cables, plastic optical fiber cables and others. Single-mode fiber optic cables are available in G.652, G.653, G.654, G.655, G.656 and G.657. Quartz optical fiber cable is a fiber cable made from natural quartz crystals of high purity. It is created by softening quartz rods (in an oxyhydrogen flame) and then forming filaments from the rods. The various applications include telecommunication and networking, data centers, community antenna television, factory automation and industrial networking, military and others.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the single-mode fiber optic cable market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the single-mode fiber optic cable market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising demand for higher bandwidth and faster speed connections will enhance the growth of the single-mode fiber optic cable market.There is a surge for high bandwidth from enterprises and individuals due to increased use of the internet for video calls, gaming, online shopping, and social media.



Fiber optic cable depends on light to transmit data instead of electricity so that it can speed up the internet connections that are capable of handling higher bandwidth.For example, 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) TV at homes consumes approximately 15-18 Mbps of data which is three times more than the plain HD TV.



By 2022, it is estimated that about 62% of connected flat panel TV sets will be 4K.This focus on increasing demand for higher bandwidth increasing video consumption.



Thus, rising demand for faster speed connections and higher bandwidth is driving the single-mode fiber optic cable market’s growth.



The increase in the adoption of wireless communication systems is expected to limit the growth of the single-mode fiber optic cable market.In recent years, demand for wireless services increased exponentially.



The emergence of new technologies such as the internet of things (IoT) has increased the adaption of wireless communication systems. According to the Economic Times Bureau, the total contribution of the mobile industry, is expected to reach US$ 4.8 trillion which is equivalent to 4.8% of global GDP in 2023. The number of smartphone users worldwide reached 2.87 billion in 2020. Therefore, the high usage of wireless communication systems is hindering the growth of the single-mode fiber optic cable market.



The technological advancement in the fiber optic cable act as a key trend driving the growth of the single-mode fiber optic cable market.Wavelength division multiplexing (WDM) is the recent technological improvement in the fiber cables.



Wavelength division multiplexing is a technique of multiplexing the number of optical carrier signals through a single optical fiber channel by varying the wavelengths of laser lights.WDM allows communication in all directions in fiber cable.



WDMs are used on a single optical fiber to blend light signals coming from different optical fibers.This is attained by using a coupler at the WDM input.



In 2023, Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for WDMs and multiple companies in China such as ZG Technology, Optic Network Technology, are the leading manufacturers and suppliers of WDMs.



In July 2020, Leviton, an American manufacturer of electrical wiring equipment acquired Berk-Tek from Nexans for $202 million.Through this acquisition Berk-Tek can further streamline processes, ordering, and enhance the service and support that offers to customers as well as the channel partners.



Berk-Tek, a North American cabling company with exceptional manufacturing and product development capabilities.



The countries covered in the single-mode fiber optic cable market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





