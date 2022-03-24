Hemp, Inc. Releases Highly Potent CBD/CBG Power Capsules

Las Vegas, NV, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), one of the global leaders that has been on the forefront of the industrial hemp industry, announced today the release of its second powerhouse product from its innovative, highly potent CBD/CBG portfolio - the power-packed capsule for pain reduction, improved sleep and anti-anxiety. This new CBD/CBG blended super capsule is designed and formulated with the same potency as the Company’s new CBD/CBG tincture that was unveiled earlier this week. For those who want to amplify their health and wellness routines, today’s release of Hemp, Inc.’s CBD/CBG power-packed capsule provides a convenient, more traditional form to effectively absorb the rich benefits CBD and CBG provide.



Driven by passion to keep innovating and offering exceptional wellness products for a perfect balance of mind, body and soul, Hemp, Inc.’s new proprietary formula helps with reducing pain, improving sleep, and alleviating anxiety. The highly potent capsule for pain reduction is formulated with 250mg of CBD and 100mg of CBG and the equally potent capsule for improved sleep and anti-anxiety is formulated with 150mg of CBD, 50mg of CBG and 25mg of CBN.

“We are just as excited about our CBD/CBG high potency blend in capsule form as we are about the new super tincture we unveiled earlier this week,” said Hemp, Inc. COO Jed Perlowin. “While we ramp up production, Hemp, Inc. is offering free sample packs to the first 100 customers who order it from the King of Hemp® website . This is for a limited time only and includes 3 servings of CBD/CBG capsules for pain; 3 servings of CBD/CBG/CBN capsules for anxiety and sleep; and, 3 servings of our CBD/CBG tincture. It’s limited to one pack per person due to the current limited supply. The sample pack is free but you do pay for shipping and handling which is $7.95,” said Perlowin.

With all the buzz and overwhelmingly positive feedback the new products have gotten, the Company expects the free sample packs to go fast. Loyal customers and shareholders can prioritize their wellbeing and take advantage of the limited-time opportunity to test our products out, if they haven’t already, and see what all the hype has been about. The goal has been to make wellness more accessible, convenient and affordable across the board.

The premium power-packed capsules also promote enhanced mood and clarity with rejuvenating properties. Some users have reported feeling rejuvenated, stress-free and tension-free. All of the King of Hemp® products, including the capsules, are independently tested by a third-party lab and manufactured in the USA at Hemp, Inc.’s manufacturing facility in Nevada. Our products are 100% sustainably sourced, offers premium vegan grade, gluten-free, non-psychoactive and have been through proven compliant testing for microbials, heavy metals, pesticides, and dangerous chemicals.

Clean and green. Hemp, Inc. continues to push the boundaries with every product. Going above and beyond to exceed our customer’s expectations is one thing we pride ourselves on through the King of Hemp® brand.

For more information on the free sample pack offer, with $7.95 shipping and handling, visit the King of Hemp® website Kingofhempusa.com. Retailers and distributors interested in the product line should email sales@kingofhempusa.com. Shareholders and consumers who want to purchase products can click here .

As the Company’s COO, Perlowin plans on keeping the Company’s shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. This announcement is the second powerhouse product that was unveiled this week. He says the Company is set to unveil its third product early next week.

Hemp, Inc.’s sales & marketing team is currently working on large-scale orders for the company’s CBDA and CBGA products. Those interested is distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line may include water, tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles and will come in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors and formulas that executives foresee being in high demand.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER AND DISCLOSURES

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information”. Financials for Hemp, Inc. are listed on the OTC Exchange. More information can also be found out the Hemp, Inc. website by visiting www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/ . Material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties.

Contact:

Hemp, Inc.

Investor Relations: 855-436-7688

Sales: 877-436-7564