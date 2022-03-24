MindSpark Learning® Receives Transformative $10 Million Gift from Morgridge Family Foundation

Denver, Colorado, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MindSpark Learning® (MindSpark™), a nonprofit that delivers extraordinary learning experiences for educators and professionals, has received a transformative $10 million gift from the Morgridge Family Foundation. Coinciding with MindSpark’s 5-year anniversary, the investment will supercharge bold, sustainable change within educational systems through momentous cross-sector partnerships. This unrestricted gift will fuel strategic innovations in learning and development (L&D) models that uplift students and the educators who galvanize them.

“MindSpark is honored to continue to work alongside the Morgridge Family Foundation as we uphold the limitless potential in education. Our shared mission of a positively disrupted world prioritizes humans thriving over humans surviving.” stated Kellie Lauth CEO & President, MindSpark. “This generous vote of confidence will accelerate our efforts to unleash the potential of learners and educators across the globe.”

“MindSpark was founded on the resolute belief that education is the answer to many of the world’s greatest problems. The Morgridge Family Foundation is proud of the incredible results MindSpark has achieved thus far in re-engineering education and enabling educators to innovate in and out of the classroom,” shared John and Carrie Morgridge. “This transformative gift will make exponential impact possible for future generations of teachers and students.”

MindSpark Learning® (MindSpark™) is a nonprofit that activates educators to solve society’s biggest challenges by providing transformative professional learning experiences. MindSpark creates and facilitates professional development opportunities using a foundation of innovation, inclusion, wellbeing, and workforce literacy.

MindSpark has impacted 35K educators, 1.1M students and 7K schools in all 50 states including D.C., as well as 88 countries. MindSpark nurtures meaningful relationships with more than 750 industry and community partners. For more information, please visit www.mindspark.org.

