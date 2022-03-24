Julie Ruehl Appointed to Wine.com Board of Directors and Named Audit Committee Chair

San Francisco, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine.com, the nation’s leading online wine retailer, today announced Julie Ruehl has been appointed to its Board of Directors and named Chair of the Board’s Audit Committee.

Ruehl brings over 25 years of finance leadership experience at public and private equity backed companies. She recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY), a global aircraft leasing company, and prior to that, as Chief Accounting Officer of Big Heart Pet Brands and its predecessor Del Monte Corporation, a leading consumer products company.

“We’re excited to welcome Julie to Wine.com,” said Rich Bergsund, Wine.com CEO. “Her corporate and board leadership experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow.”

“I am delighted to join the Wine.com team,” said Ruehl. “The company has a tremendous opportunity for continued growth given its leading position in an underpenetrated market, and I am enthusiastic about contributing to the company’s next phase of development.”

Ruehl currently serves on the Board of Directors and as the Audit Committee Chair of Zevia PBC (NYSE: ZVIA) and Wizeline, Inc. She spent much of her early career at Arthur Andersen, where she became an Audit Partner. Ruehl holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Louisiana State University.

About Wine.com

Wine.com offers selection, guidance and convenience not found in stores – helping customers discover the incredible world of wine with confidence. Live chat sommeliers provide friendly advice and customers receive unlimited shipping all year by joining StewardShip. Wine.com was recently named Wine Enthusiast’s Retailer of the Year. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.wine.com or download its app in the Apple Store or Google Play.





