Memory Chips Global Market Report 2022

The global memory chips market is expected to grow from $72.45 billion in 2021 to $75.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $83.56 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.6%.



The memory chip market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out design, manufacturing, and sales of memory chips. market consists of sales of memory chips. A memory chip is a semiconducting chip comprising of numerous capacitors and transistors that can hold the data temporarily through random access memory (RAM), or permanently through read only memory (ROM).



The main types of memory chip are volatile and non-volatile.Volatile memory is computer memory that requires power to maintain the stored information.



Most modern semiconductor volatile memory is either Static RAM (SRAM) or dynamic RAM (DRAM).SRAM retains its contents as long as the power is connected and is easy to interface to but uses six transistors per bit.



The memory chips are used in laptop/PCs, camera, smartphone and are distributed through OEM and aftermarket sales channel.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the memory chip market in 2021.North America was the second-largest region in the memory chip market.



The regions covered in the memory chip market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Rising penetration of mobile, tablet and other electronics and rising data consumption will drive the memory chip market.Increase in sales of electronic devices such as smart phones and tablets leads to an increase in generation and consumption of digital content and require memory chips to store data.



For example, the total number of smart phone devices across the world reached 6 billion in 2020, i.e., eight people out of 10 owned a smartphone in 2020, eventually driving the revenues of memory chip manufacturing companies. This increasing use of smart phones is expected to increase the necessity to store data, hence driving the memory chip market.



Corruption of memory chip restrains the growth of memory chip market.The corruption of the memory chip leads to loss of data stored in memory card.



Sudden power surge, formatting, virus attacks, and sudden removal of memory card from any device are some common factors responsible for corruption of memory card.Additionally, reasons such as shooting and deleting files rapidly when the card is full and capturing photos when the camera is on low battery could lead to corruption of memory card ultimately leading to loss of the data stored in the chip.



Therefore, risk of losing data due to corruption of memory chip hampers the growth of the market.



Companies in the memory chip market are developing chips with major technological changes that contribute to the growth of demand for memory chips.Researchers are creating memory chips that can store and process the data, reducing the time and energy required to transfer data and increase the speed of processors.



For instance, Samsung Electronics announced mass production of fifth-generation V-NAND memory chips that transfer data faster and additionally has the fastest data write speed at 500-microseconds (?s).This write speed is a 30% improvement over the previous generation, and the read-time has significantly reduced to 50?s.



Technological advances reducing the data transfer time and energy contribute to the growth of the market.



In June 2019, Infineon Technologies AG, a German semiconductor manufacturer acquired Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for $10 billion.This acquisition will help Infineon Technologies AG to serve broad range of applications.



This transaction will initiate further increase the potential of growth in automotive, industrial and internet of things (IoT) markets and make the business model of Infineon stronger. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation., based out of USA, manufactures various digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits.



The countries covered in the memory chip market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





