Dishwashers Global Market Report 2022

The global dishwashers market is expected to grow from $70.92 billion in 2021 to $76.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%.The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $109.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.3%.



The dishwashers market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders, or partnerships) that carry out design, manufacturing, and sales of dishwashers.The market also consists of sales of electric dishwashers.



Dishwashers are household electric appliances that are used to clean utensils.



The main product types of dishwashers are freestanding and built-in.A freestanding dishwasher is designed to be a standalone unit that can be placed anywhere that the user has access to water and drainage.



They come standard with sides and a top, and they connect the same way under bench dishwashers do. The dishwashers are used for commercial and residential applications that are distributed through online stores and offline stores.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the dishwashers market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the dishwashers market.



The increase in number of working population is expected to increase the demand for dishwasher appliance market.The working population has busy lifestyles, thus have less time to take care of household activities such as cleaning and washing.



This arises the need for the convenient household appliances which save time and energy of households.Also due to COVID-19 lockdown, when domestic helps were not available, the demand for dishwashers has witnessed a sales surge in India.



The increase in demand is mostly due to lack of time among working professionals during the lockdown period.For instance, according to Bosch-Siemens CEO in India, there was an over booking of 20,000 dishwasher post COVID-19 lockdown period in 2020.



Therefore, increase in number of working populations coupled with COVID-19 norms for social distancing has spurred the demand for dishwashers during the period.



Stainless steel is a major raw material used in dishwashers manufacturing.As the cost of steel increases simultaneously the production cost of dishwasher also increases.



For instance, in late 2020’s, the Indian manufacturers of steel has increased the steel prices due to rising iron ore prices and strong demand for steel.In December 2020, the steel companies were charging around $34 to $37 (?2,500 to ?2,700) a ton of both flat and long products.



Therefore, the fluctuation in raw material prices is expected to restrain the dishwashers market during the forecast period.



The household appliance manufacturers are integrating their products with the IoT technology to make customers lives comfortable and convenient.Internet of Things technology is the interconnectivity of physical objects and devices that are integrated with sensors and software that allow them to exchange and collect data.



Major technologies enabling smart household appliances include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Low Energy, micro server and micro-electromechanical systems. For instance, Bosch has created home connect, an app that enables the user to monitor their refrigerators, cookers, washing machines, dishwashers and other devices from anywhere through their smart phones.



The countries covered in the dishwasher market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





