DSV - Capital Markets Day 2022

We would like to invite investors and analysts to attend our Capital Markets Day on 31 May 2022.



Please join us physically or virtually for an update on DSV’s overall strategy and development as well as deep dives into selected parts of our operations.

Presentations will be held by executive management team as well as by business area management.

A tour at our new 195,000 sqm logistics centre Hedehusene will be arranged.

A detailed programme will follow, but we recommend you to already sign up now.

Date: Tuesday, 31 May 2022

Time: 09.00-16.00 CEST

Location: DSV, Hovedgaden 630, 2640 Hedehusene, Denmark

RSVP for physical attendance: Thursday, 12 May 2022 - maximum capacity 150 participants

The CMD will be a hybrid event and will be live streamed. The event will be recorded and uploaded to our website.

