Freezers Global Market Report 2022

The global freezers market is expected to grow from $6.05 billion in 2021 to $6.16 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 0.5%.



The home freezers market consists of sales of home freezers. A freezer is a larger container where temperature is maintained below the freezing point for storing the food inside for longer periods.



The main products of freezers are chest freezer, upright freezer and others.A chest freezer is a cabinet freezer with a door that lifts up to open.



Freezers are available as 1 door, 2 doors, 3 doors and 4 doors. The capacity of freezers ranges from 200 and below, 200-300, 300-500, and 500 and above that are used for residential, commercial and industrial applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the freezers market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in the freezers market.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing consumption of processed food products such as frozen meat, vegetables, dairy products as well as change in the dietary habits of consumers is driving the freezers market growth.Due to busy lifestyles, consumers are increasingly relying on processed food, prepared meals that require freezers for storage.



According to Rentokil, the processed food industries are valued at $2 trillion globally. The huge market for processed food products is expected to drive the freezers market.



Intense pricing pressure on manufacturers is restraining the growth of the freezers market.The market has numerous players competing in terms of price, specifications, and other characteristics.



Durable goods such as TV, freezers are more price elastic than necessities. People are more likely to purchase when there is reduction in the price of the goods and less likely to purchase when there is a price hike.



Freezer manufacturers are implementing technologies such as IoT and embedded sensors in their products to improve overall functionality. Manufacturers are introducing advanced human machine interface designs in freezers and also manufacturing freezers that can automatically recognize the type and weight of the food stored in the refrigerators, adjust and monitor the temperature as per requirement.



The countries covered in the freezers market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





