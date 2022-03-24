Toy Market Report 2022: Size, Suppliers, Trends, and Forecast to 2030 – IndexBox

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Dolls and Toys - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



Toy Market Statistics

Imports 47,738.8 Million USD Exports 52,351.4 Million USD Top Importers U.S., Germany, UK Top Exporters China, Czechia, Germany

Toy Market Size

In 2021, the global toy market decreased by -X% to $X for the first time since 2016, thus ending a three-year rising trend. The market value increased at an average annual rate of +X% from 2007 to 2021; the trend pattern remained relatively stable, with only minor fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of X% y-o-y. Global consumption peaked at $X in 2019, and then dropped in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Toy Production

In value terms, toy production declined modestly to $X in 2021 estimated in export prices. The total output value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the period from 2007 to 2021; however, the trend pattern indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2014 when the production volume increased by X% against the previous year. Over the period under review, global production reached the maximum level at $X in 2019, and then fell slightly in the following year. REQUEST FREE DATA

Toy Exports

Global toy exports expanded remarkably to $X in 2021. In general, exports recorded resilient growth. The pace of growth was the most pronounced in 2014 when exports increased by X% y-o-y. Global exports peaked in 2021 and are expected to retain growth in the immediate term. REQUEST FREE DATA

Exports by Country

China ($X) remains the largest toy supplier worldwide, comprising X% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by the Czech Republic ($X), with a X% share of global exports. It was followed by Germany, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in China stood at +X%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: the Czech Republic (+X% per year) and Germany (+X% per year).

Toy Imports

Toy imports contracted to $X in 2021. In general, total imports indicated a noticeable increase from 2007 to 2021: its value increased at an average annual rate of +X% over the last thirteen years. The trend pattern, however, indicated some noticeable fluctuations being recorded throughout the analyzed period. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2010 with an increase of X% year-to-year. Over the period under review, global imports reached the maximum at $X in 2019, and then reduced in the following year.

Imports by Country

The U.S. ($X) constitutes the largest market for imported dolls and toys worldwide, comprising X% of global imports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Germany ($X), with a X% share of global imports. It was followed by the UK, with a X% share.

From 2007 to 2021, the average annual rate of growth in terms of value in the U.S. totaled +X%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: Germany (+X% per year) and the UK (+X% per year).

About IndexBox

IndexBox is a market research firm developing an AI-driven market intelligence platform that helps business analysts find actionable insights and make data-driven decisions. The platform provides data on consumption, production, trade, and prices for more than 10K+ different products across 200 countries.

For more information, please visit

Website https://www.indexbox.io

Twitter https://twitter.com/indexbox

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/IndexBox

LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/indexbox-marketing/

Product Coverage

Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars and similar wheeled toys; dolls' carriages; dolls; other toys; reduced-size "scale" recreational models, working or not; puzzles of all kinds.

Related Links

Dolls and Toys Market

Toys (Animals) Market

Video Game Console Market

Festive or Carnival Articles Market

Electric Car Racing Sets Market