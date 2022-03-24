Space Propulsion Market to Hit USD 19.74 Billion by 2028 | Space Propulsion Industry Registering CAGR of 15.24%

Pune India, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global space propulsion market size was USD 6.23 billion in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 7.31 billion in 2021 to USD 19.74 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.24% during the forecast period. Commercialization of the space industry, entry of new market players, and strong demand for the product from military applications are expected to bolster market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Space Propulsion Market, 2021-2028.”

Space propulsion is a satellite that is used for space exploration projects. The entry of new payers and the commercialization of the space industry are expected to boost the production of the product. Furthermore, the changing utilities of satellites, such as spacecraft and interplanetary probes to Low Earth Orbits (LEO) and their constellations by governments, are expected to bolster product adoption. In addition, strong demand for the product from military applications is expected to boost the market growth in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact

Supply Chain Disruptions to Impede Market Development

This market is expected to be negatively affected during the pandemic due to supply chain disruptions. The alarming spike in COVID-19 patients led to lockdown restrictions. This restriction negatively affected the manufacturing of the equipment, thereby affecting the supply chain and product availability. Further, restrictions on transport led to raw material shortages. However, adopting production machinery, social distancing, reduced capacities, and protective gear in manufacturing facilities may enable manufacturers to recover costs and balance market position. These factors may propel industry growth during the pandemic.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Report



Safran S.A. (France)

Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) (U.S.)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.)

Blue Origin LLC (U.S.)

Moog Inc. (U.S.)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (U.S.)

OHB SE (Germany)

Sierra Nevada Corporation (U.S.)

Thales Group (France)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Ariane Group GmbH (France)

Airbus S.E. (France)

Cobham Ltd. (U.K.)

L3Harris Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

The Boeing Company (U.S.)

Market Segments:



Platform, Propulsion Type

Component

End-user

and Region Are Studied

By platform, the market is segmented into:

Satellite

launch vehicles

rovers/landers

capsules/cargos

interplanetary probes and spacecraft.

As per propulsion type, it is classified into

Nuclear propulsion

solar propulsion

electric propulsion

chemical propulsion

Based on component, it is categorized into

Rocket motors

Nozzles

Electric propulsion thrusters

On the basis of end-user

Bifurcated into government

Defense and commercial.

Regionally, it is categorized into

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

and the Rest of the World.

Report Coverage



The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints



Strong Demand for Satellite Constellations to Drive Market Growth

The rising focus of new entrants on LEO satellites construction is expected to surge satellite sales. The satellite’s cost-effectiveness, lower launch costs, and availability of off-the-shelf parts are expected to boost its global adoption. Furthermore, rising satellite imaging applications are expected to bolster market development. The rising demand for the product from homeland security and national security is expected to boost sales. The rising adoption of the product from the defense sector for data protection may foster the product’s demand. These factors may drive the space propulsion market growth.

However, emission concerns regarding space launches are expected to restrain the market growth in the coming years.

Regional Insights



High Space Budgets to Boost Market Growth in North America

North America is expected to dominate the space propulsion market share due to high space budgets and rising number of space agencies. The market in North America stood at USD 2.35 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share. Furthermore, the procurement of advanced space propulsions is expected to bolster the product adoption. These factors may propel market growth.

In Asia Pacific, rising space budgets in India, Japan, South Korea, and China are expected to boost the product adoption. The rising demand for satellites and its adoption from defense, governmental, and commercial utilities is expected to boost the space propulsion industry growth.

In Europe, the presence of manufacturers such as Cobham Mission Systems Wimborne Ltd., Ariane Group GmbH, Blue Origin LLC., Safran S.A., Thales Alenia Space, and others may foster the product sales. In addition, growing military satellite programs and increasing space expenditures are expected to boost industry growth.

Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Space Propulsion Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Space Propulsion Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Key Development in the industry in Response to COVID-19 Pandemic Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Space Propulsion Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Platform Satellite Launch Vehicles Rovers/Landers Capsules/Cargo Interplanetary Spacecraft and Probes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Propulsion Type Chemical Propulsion Electric Propulsion Solar Propulsion Nuclear Propulsion Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Thrusters Electric Propulsion Thrusters Nozzles Rocket Motors Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user Commercial Government and Defense Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Enter Contracts to Boost Space Exploration Activities

Prominent companies operating in the market enter into contracts to boost space exploration activities and boost market reach. For example, several market players and the U.S. Department of Energy, the consortium of NASA, undertook a 12-month contract worth USD 5 million in July 2021. This development may transform space explorations into a more efficient and faster process. Furthermore, the adoption of mergers, product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships may enable players to boost their market position.

Key Industry Development



September 2021: NASA developed a solar propulsion system for the Psyche Deep Spacecraft to reduce reliance on traditional chemical propulsion systems.

