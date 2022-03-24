Students Soar to New Heights With Opening of $1.1 Million Oder Family Flight Academy Classroom and Lab

LAS VEGAS, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students at Faith Lutheran High School are soaring to new heights thanks to a new $1.1 million classroom and aviation lab for the school's Oder Family Flight Academy.

"The Oder Family is incredibly honored to support and be part of this important addition to Faith Lutheran High School's standard of educational innovation and academic excellence," said J.D. Oder II. "This successful academy allows future men and women to be exposed to opportunities and concepts that they may not have even imagined possible in other secondary educational settings."

The new classroom features two five-screen flight simulators and eight Redbird TD2 flight simulators with three viewing screens. The table-mounted simulators, approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, place the yoke, switches, gauges and visuals in the correct and most realistic position for the pilot. The Redbird TD2 represents a generic single-engine piston aircraft. Users can choose to fly with or without retractable landing gear, constant speed propeller or high-performance engines.

Acoustical sound panels resembling an airplane hangar's interior are mounted on classroom walls; propellerlike panels are mounted on ceilings for noise absorption and visual effect. The space also displays a collection of aviation memorabilia.

"This classroom gives us the space and resources we need to provide future pilots with the best education possible. This is where we lay the foundation of their training and provide them with the skills to succeed in the aviation industry," said Faith Lutheran Oder Family Flight Academy instructor Bianca Lorenz.

Faith Lutheran officials collaborated with flight experts to create the Oder Family Flight Academy.

"Based on our research there is a well-documented impending shortage of pilots," said Faith Lutheran CEO Dr. Steve Buuck. "Flying can also be a catalyst for philanthropy as goods can be transported to those in need around the world, and we want our students prepared to serve in that capacity."

About Faith Lutheran High School's Oder Family Flight Academy and Flight Club

The Oder Family Flight Academy and Flight Club launched in the 2020-21 school year to extend students' learning about aviation and connect with aviation professionals to spark lifelong interest in aviation. The Academy provides students with the opportunity to connect with peers, join field trips and on-campus meetings and see presentations by outside speakers. Faith's Flight Club members also serve others, working with nonprofit agencies through aviation-specific activities.

About Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School

Faith Lutheran Middle School & High School is Nevada's largest private school, serving 2,000 students from Las Vegas and abroad.

The school offers advanced middle school and high school college preparatory curriculum and extensive athletic, fine arts, and after-school activities in a distinctively Christian environment.

Faith Lutheran is accredited by AdvancED and the National Lutheran Schools Accreditation.

