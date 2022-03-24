Fountain Valley School Names Megan Harlan as Ninth Head of School

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The FVS Board of Trustees is proud to announce that after a comprehensive, international search for a new Head of School, facilitated by Carney Sandoe & Associates, the Board unanimously approved Megan Harlan as FVS' ninth Head of School.

Megan comes to FVS with a long private school history and extensive background in education, beginning at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education in Pennsylvania, where she traveled to Middle and High Schools in the area to teach workshops on watersheds, wetlands, and water quality. As she progressed through her career, Megan served as a Board Member for the Children's Learning Center in Concord, New Hampshire, as the co-director for the Blackberry River Retreat for College Counselors, as a Massachusetts State Board Member for the ACT, and as a guidance counselor and the Director of College Counseling at several public and independent boarding and day schools. Most recently, Megan served as the Assistant Head at The Groton School in Groton, Massachusetts.

Along with Megan's decades of experience working in public schools, day schools, and boarding schools, her background outside of education makes her stand out as an especially strong fit for FVS. Fountain Valley School's mission is to provide a transformative curriculum in a supportive environment where students are challenged to think critically, become leaders, and live by the School's core values: Courage, Compassion, Curiosity, Self-Reliance, and Open-Mindedness. With her background as a certified wilderness firefighter, a NOLS Scholar in Kenya, a sheep farmer in Australia, a backcountry ranger for the National Forest Service in Montana, the Head Women's Lacrosse Coach at Villanova, an avid outdoorswoman, a former Girl Scout Troop Leader, and a mother of three, Megan's well-roundedness sets her apart as someone who exemplifies these core values.

Megan is excited to hit the ground running and is already planning around her transition to FVS. In her own words, Megan believes that "small boarding schools offer unique opportunities. At their best, they have the ability to teach equal parts skill, leadership, and character and can help students find their voices and tell their stories." During the interview process, Megan repeatedly discussed the partnership that is necessary between students, faculty, and staff to move a student's education forward. This institution is beyond excited to work with Megan to continue the School's mission of providing students with a transformative education and is thrilled to welcome her and her family into the FVS community.

