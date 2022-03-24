Staffing Industry Leader NEXTAFF Opens Hartford, Connecticut, Office

HARTFORD, Conn., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXTAFF, an industry leader in providing quality talent for businesses, announced the opening of a new staffing agency location in Hartford, Connecticut.

The Hartford staffing office is owned and operated by Kurt Glaser. The office will focus on staffing for a variety of industries in the commercial sector, including but not limited to manufacturing, production, light industrial and administrative positions.

"At Nextaff of Hartford, we care about the people of our region. Our mission is to be a trusted staffing partner to the great organizations and facilities in the area by providing high-quality operational staff to those companies seeking quality talent. We take great pride in serving our community in this way," said Kurt.

"Kurt is a well-seasoned sales, marketing and operational executive with a great team already in place," said Cary Daniel, Co-Founder and CEO of the franchisor, NEXTAFF. "I am excited to see our footprint expanding to the Northeast and expect the Hartford office to do extremely well in their market."

The office is located at 3 Concorde Way, Suite 101, Windsor Locks, CT 06096. More information can be found at Hartford, CT - NEXTAFF.

About NEXTAFF

NEXTAFF helps companies recruit, screen and hire quality talent through our proprietary X-FACTOR™ model. Our comprehensive approach is designed to considerably outperform a traditional temp agency supplier model. Each NEXTAFF office is locally owned and operated, which allows our clients to work directly with owners in finding quality employees. NEXTAFF offers a variety of custom staffing solutions in commercial, healthcare industries and information technology verticals.

For more information about NEXTAFF, visit https://www.nextaff.com/. Those interested in franchise opportunities can visit https://www.nextaff-franchise.com/.

