Procter & Gamble, Family Dollar Donating more than 50 Need-Based UNCF Scholarships

Washington, D.C., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF (United Negro College Fund) announced Procter & Gamble (P&G) and Family Dollar will donate more than 50 scholarships to the BE U Scholarship Program for students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) located in North Carolina, Virginia and Washington, DC.

The BE U Scholarship Program presented by P&G and Family Dollar will provide need-based scholarships of up to $1,500 to students.

A scholarship can be a game-changer in the lives of students. Scholarships like the BE U Scholarship Program are increasingly vital, especially for African American students.

The average cost of college is steadily increasing. According to federal data, the average unmet need for financial needy students ranged from $7,578 at public four-year institutions and $13,520 at private four-year institutions.

As a result, students graduate hefting unmanageable loads of debt, or choose not to pursue a college degree at all. Choosing to skip higher education leads to a lower level of American competitiveness and economic power.

“UNCF believes strongly in the power of a scholarship and welcomes the support of P&G and Family Dollar through the BE U Scholarship Program,” said Maurice Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF.

“As servants of this community, we hope to change the lives of young Black men and women with the Be U Scholarship Program. Education is a game changer that will have a lasting impact on families’ lives and help close the income inequality gap,” said Brandon Vick, P&G Dollar Tree Enterprise leader.

To learn about the eligibility criteria and how to apply for the scholarships, visit UNCF.org.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at http://www.pg.com/news.

About Dollar Tree, Inc.

Dollar Tree, a Fortune 200 company, operated more than 15,900 retail discount stores in 48 states and five Canadian provinces as of October 30, 2021. Stores operate under the brands of Dollar Tree, Family Dollar and Dollar Tree Canada. To learn more about the Company, visit www.DollarTree.com.