OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 23 March 2022 at a price of £5.5833 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares over the three Dealing Days prior to the date of grant.
The purpose of the DSBP is to facilitate the deferral of part of a participant’s annual bonus into Shares. Awards to Executive Directors cannot be sold for at least three years after grant and awards to other PDMRs cannot be sold for at least one year after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions.
The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, relative total shareholder return and a non-financial risk metric. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following grant. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these Awards.
|Name
|Number of Shares acquired
|Executive Directors
|DSBP
|PSP
|TOTAL
|Andrew Golding
|69,713
|166,991
|236,704
|April Talintyre
|43,625
|104,497
|148,122
|Other PDMRs
|Jens Bech
|23,987
|58,248
|82,235
|Jason Elphick
|19,488
|53,732
|73,220
|John Gaunt
|17,881
|44,794
|62,675
|Jon Hall
|-
|58,209
|58,209
|Hasan Kazmi
|26,973
|61,469
|88,442
|Clive Kornitzer
|26,593
|63,702
|90,295
|Lisa Odendaal
|18,766
|41,986
|60,752
|Paul Whitlock
|15,496
|37,630
|53,126
|Richard Wilson
|19,925
|46,567
|66,492
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Andrew Golding
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Grant of Awards
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.5833
|236,704
|£1,321,589.44
|Aggregated
|£5.5833
|236,704
|£1,321,589.44
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|April Talintyre
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Grant of Awards
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.5833
|148,122
|£827,009.56
|Aggregated
|£5.5833
|148,122
|£827,009.56
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jens Bech
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Commercial Director
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Grant of Awards
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.5833
|82,235
|£459,142.68
|Aggregated
|£5.5833
|82,235
|£459,142.68
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jason Elphick
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Grant of Awards
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.5833
|73,220
|£408,809.23
|Aggregated
|£5.5833
|73,220
|£408,809.23
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|John Gaunt
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Information Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Grant of Awards
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.5833
|62,675
|£349,933.33
|Aggregated
|£5.5833
|62,675
|£349,933.33
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Jon Hall
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Managing Director, Mortgages
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Grant of Awards
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.5833
|58,209
|£324,998.31
|Aggregated
|£5.5833
|58,209
|£324,998.31
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Hasan Kazmi
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Risk Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Grant of Awards
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.5833
|88,442
|£493,798.22
|Aggregated
|£5.5833
|88,442
|£493,798.22
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Clive Kornitzer
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Operating Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Grant of Awards
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.5833
|90,295
|£504,144.07
|Aggregated
|£5.5833
|90,295
|£504,144.07
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Lisa Odendaal
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Internal Auditor
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Grant of Awards
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.5833
|60,752
|£339,196.64
|Aggregated
|£5.5833
|60,752
|£339,196.64
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Paul Whitlock
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Managing Director, Savings
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Grant of Awards
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.5833
|53,126
|£296,618.40
|Aggregated
|£5.5833
|53,126
|£296,618.40
1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name of natural person
|Richard Wilson
2 - Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer
|Initial notification/amendment
|Initial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|OSB GROUP PLC
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4 - Details of the transaction(s)
Transaction(s) summary table
|Date of Transaction
|Financial Instrument
|Identification Code
|Place of Transaction
|Currency
|23 March 2022
|Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
|GB00BLDRH360
|Outside a trading venue
|GBP – British Pound
|Nature of Transaction:
Grant of Awards
|Price
|Volume
|Total
|£5.5833
|66,492
|£371,244.78
|Aggregated
|£5.5833
|66,492
|£371,244.78
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.