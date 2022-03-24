OSB GROUP PLC

(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies the following changes in the interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company of the Executive Directors and other PDMRs arising from awards granted under the Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and Performance Share Plan (PSP) on 23 March 2022 at a price of £5.5833 per Share being the average closing price of the Shares over the three Dealing Days prior to the date of grant.

The purpose of the DSBP is to facilitate the deferral of part of a participant’s annual bonus into Shares. Awards to Executive Directors cannot be sold for at least three years after grant and awards to other PDMRs cannot be sold for at least one year after grant. DSBP awards will not be subject to performance conditions.

The PSP awards are based on a mixture of internal financial performance targets, relative total shareholder return and a non-financial risk metric. The performance targets will be measured over three financial years with vesting in five equal tranches between three and seven years following grant. Clawback and malus provisions apply to these Awards.

Name Number of Shares acquired Executive Directors DSBP PSP TOTAL Andrew Golding 69,713 166,991 236,704 April Talintyre 43,625 104,497 148,122 Other PDMRs Jens Bech 23,987 58,248 82,235 Jason Elphick 19,488 53,732 73,220 John Gaunt 17,881 44,794 62,675 Jon Hall - 58,209 58,209 Hasan Kazmi 26,973 61,469 88,442 Clive Kornitzer 26,593 63,702 90,295 Lisa Odendaal 18,766 41,986 60,752 Paul Whitlock 15,496 37,630 53,126 Richard Wilson 19,925 46,567 66,492

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Andrew Golding





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £5.5833 236,704 £1,321,589.44 Aggregated £5.5833 236,704 £1,321,589.44

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person April Talintyre





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC







Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £5.5833 148,122 £827,009.56 Aggregated £5.5833 148,122 £827,009.56

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jens Bech

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Commercial Director Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £5.5833 82,235 £459,142.68 Aggregated £5.5833 82,235 £459,142.68

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jason Elphick

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £5.5833 73,220 £408,809.23 Aggregated £5.5833 73,220 £408,809.23

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person John Gaunt

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Information Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £5.5833 62,675 £349,933.33 Aggregated £5.5833 62,675 £349,933.33

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Jon Hall

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Mortgages Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £5.5833 58,209 £324,998.31 Aggregated £5.5833 58,209 £324,998.31

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Risk Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £5.5833 88,442 £493,798.22 Aggregated £5.5833 88,442 £493,798.22

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Operating Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £5.5833 90,295 £504,144.07 Aggregated £5.5833 90,295 £504,144.07

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Internal Auditor Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £5.5833 60,752 £339,196.64 Aggregated £5.5833 60,752 £339,196.64

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Paul Whitlock





2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Managing Director, Savings Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £5.5833 53,126 £296,618.40 Aggregated £5.5833 53,126 £296,618.40

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

Name of natural person Richard Wilson

2 - Reason for the notification

Position/status Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer Initial notification/amendment Initial Notification





3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC



Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





4 - Details of the transaction(s)

Transaction(s) summary table

Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 23 March 2022 Ordinary shares of £0.01 each GB00BLDRH360 Outside a trading venue GBP – British Pound Nature of Transaction:







Grant of Awards Price Volume Total £5.5833 66,492 £371,244.78 Aggregated £5.5833 66,492 £371,244.78

Notes to Editors

About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.