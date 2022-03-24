Why It's Important to Have Comprehensive Car Insurance, According to the Experts

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to car insurance, it can be difficult for drivers to get their head around the various types of cover. Motorbike Insurance specialist, eric Insurance, explains that while compulsory third party (CTP) insurance is required by law when a car is registered anywhere in Australia, it does not cover the driver for loss or damage to their car or someone else's, which is why eric recommends drivers invest in comprehensive car insurance.

Before hitting the road, eric Insurance advises drivers to consider the benefits of comprehensive insurance to protect themselves and their vehicle in case the unexpected happens. For most motorists, eric says paying premiums for comprehensive coverage is well worth it because the protection it provides is very important.

Comprehensive insurance covers the owner of the vehicle for loss or damage and covers them financially if they damage someone else's car as well as third party property, fire and theft protection. Additional inclusions will vary depending on the insurer. For example, eric's comprehensive policy includes roadside assistance, emergency travel, hire car after theft, towing, transit cover, trailer cover while attached to the vehicle and more.

eric Insurance explains that comprehensive cover also protects a driver from more than just a car accident. In fact, eric says many sources of loss or damage to a vehicle don't actually happen in accidents, such as theft, hail or storm damage, damage due to an animal, objects falling on a vehicle or damage to a windshield from debris on the road.

It's important for drivers to have the right cover for their individual situation and as eric points out, when it comes to insurance, everyone has different needs and priorities. That's why eric offers the best car insurance to protect drivers and their vehicles.

eric Insurance is a leading general insurer. With more than two decades in the automotive insurance industry, eric helps people deal with the unexpected by delivering quality products, customer service and long-term relationships. Apply for eric motorbike insurance or car insurance online today.

Disclaimer: This article contains general product information only and doesn't take into consideration your personal or financial situation. Please read the relevant Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target MarketDetermination (TMD) for full terms, conditions and eligibilities that apply. For more details call 1800 999 977.

Related Images











Image 1: motorbike insurance









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment