Elvictor Group Inc. to Participate at the 16th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ELVG) (“Elvictor” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will present virtually at the 16th Annual Capital Link International Shipping Forum on Monday, March 28th, 2022 at 2:55pm ET. Mr. Konstantinos Galanakis, CEO of the Company will address the Impact of the Ukrainian Crisis on Crewing & Shipping.



The current crisis, which comes on top of the Covid 19 issues, exacerbates the challenges that crewing and shipping face. Russian and Ukrainian Seafarers make up 14.5% of the global human resource supply in seamanship and due to the war the cutoff in the supply of seafarers from these nationalities has created a dramatic shortage of officers and ratings.

Elvictor Group is the only US publicly listed company focusing on crewing currently offers crew management services to 110 vessels with a roster of 2,600 seafarers from 10 countries, including Georgia in which Elvictor is the largest ship manning agent.

To view the agenda, please click on the link below or copy and paste it in your browser: https://forums.capitallink.com/shipping/2022newyork/agenda/

Registration for this virtual forum is free, please click on the link below or copy and paste it in your browser:

https://forumshippingny2022.capitallink.com/

About Elvictor Group, Inc.:

Elvictor Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: ELVG), a Nevada corporation, is a technology centric company driving innovation and efficiencies in global ship management. Utilizing leading edge technologies, Elvictor is developing, deploying, and converging innovative technologies that can improve vessel and crew management performance. Technologies that drive specific solutions that improve the efficient operation of vessels with cost-effective, timely, and reliable solutions. Solutions that meet the complex global regulatory compliance requirements of global crew and ship management and ensure that our clients achieve their goals and objectives. For more information, visit http://www.elvictor.com.

CONTACTS:

Elvictor Group, Inc.

management@elvictorgroup.com

Investor Relations / Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis / Paul Lampoutis

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1536

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Fax: (212) 661-7526

Email: elvictor@capitallink.com