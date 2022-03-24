Data443’s Antivirus Protection Manager Achieves VB100 Certification

Detected 100% of Malware in Testing – Extends Endpoint Leadership

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTCPK: ATDSD, OTCPK: ATDS), the leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY™, is pleased to announce that Data443® Antivirus Protection Manager, the Company's first ever antivirus product for Microsoft Windows desktops, laptops, virtual desktops, database engines, Azure/AWS/GCP & hybrid cloud instances and standard servers, has earned the prestigious VB100 Certification from Virus Bulletin. The test results can be viewed here: https://www.virusbulletin.com/uploads/vb100/test-reports/vb100-test-report-2022-03-22-data443-antivirus-protection-manager.pdf.

Virus Bulletin (VB) is one of the world leaders in security software testing with more than two decades of testing history. VB100 is an efficacy certification covering Windows endpoint security products and their ability to protect against common threats. To achieve certification a product must prove it can detect at least 99.5% of malware samples listed as 'In the Wild' by the WildList Organization while at the same time generate no more than 0.01% false positives when scanning an extensive test set of clean samples.

Data443 Antivirus Protection Manager provides antivirus technology for protection from all viruses, malware, ransomware, trojans, and spyware. Comprised of a massive antivirus engine and requisite libraries that update live patterns to the minute, Data443 Antivirus Protection Manager protects and scans all portions of your device (including USB), featuring live alerts as needed. Data443 Antivirus Protection Manager runs and detects active threats and integrates well with several of our family of data security products, including Data Identification Manager and Ransomware Recovery Manager.

“Earning the VB100 certification makes Data443 Antivirus Protection Manager one of the very few antivirus products offering this level of security in the market, and the standard for our industry,” stated Data443 Founder and CEO Jason Remillard. “Our commitment to transparency in our third-party testing provides greater confidence to our growing customer base that our technology delivers on its promises. At the same time, earning the VB100 certification continues to demonstrate our ability to innovate in-house and stay ahead of the curve when facing the growing challenges of data security and compliance. More important than ever before, Ransomware Recovery requirements are now a national mandate from a federal level and every organization of all sizes need better, faster and more broader capabilities. Data443 delivers on all these important capabilities.”

For more information on Data443 Antivirus Protection Manager, please visit: https://data443.com/antivirus-protection-manager/

To learn more about Data443, please watch our video introduction on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/1Fp93jOxFSg

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “project,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “pursuant,” “target,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding Data443’s plans, objectives, future opportunities for Data443’s services, future financial performance and operating results and any other statements regarding Data443’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, many of which are beyond Data443’s control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and include, without limitation, results of litigation, settlements and investigations; actions by third parties, including governmental agencies; volatility in customer spending; global economic conditions; ability to hire and retain personnel; loss of, or reduction in business with, key customers; difficulty with growth and integration of acquisitions; product liability; cybersecurity risk; anti-takeover measures in our charter documents; and, the uncertainties created by the ongoing outbreak of a respiratory illness caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus that was recently named by the World Health Organization as COVID-19. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in our reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“the SEC”), including under (i) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Registration Statement on Form 10 filed with the SEC on January 11, 2019 and amended on April 24, 2019; (ii) “Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors”, in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 23, 2021; and, (iii) subsequent filings. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For Further Information:

