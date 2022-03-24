Annual general meeting 2022 - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



Nykredit Realkredit A/S – annual general meeting 2022

At Nykredit Realkredit's annual general meeting held on Thursday 24 March 2022:

The Annual Report 2021 and the proposal for distribution of profit, including distribution of dividend of DKK 4,380 million to Nykredit A/S, were approved.

Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.

The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy, remuneration report and Management remuneration were adopted.

Mie Krog was elected a new member of the Board of Directors. Merete Eldrup, Michael Demsitz, Per W. Hallgren, Jørgen Høholt, Hans-Ole Jochumsen, Vibeke Krag and Preben Sunke were re-elected to the Board of Directors. In addition, the Board of Directors includes four staff-elected members: Olav Bredgaard Brusen, Allan Kristiansen, Inge Sand and Kristina Andersen Skiøld.

EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the Company's auditors.





Immediately following the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors elected Merete Eldrup as its Chairman and Preben Sunke as its Deputy Chairmen.

Copenhagen, 24 March 2022

Nykredit Realkredit A/S

The Board of Directors

Contact:

Questions may be addressed to Press Relations, tel +45 27 58 95 88.

