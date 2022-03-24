HFD Launches Expanded White Labeling Functionality

Bakersfield, Calif., March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Finance Direct (HFD) announced today an upcoming product release that will allow providers and industry partners the ability to white label HFD’s platform. The release, planned for April 2022, will enable providers to offer a more seamless patient finance experience, by combining their practice’s branding with HFD’s category-leading platform and finance products.

“White labeling is one of our providers’ most commonly requested features,” said Tyler Johnson, CEO of HFD. “Patients trust their providers, and their providers trust HFD. White labeling will give HFD providers the ability to offer an enhanced patient experience. It will allow patients to interact with a single brand, beginning in their providers’ office, to treatment and all the way through the finance process.”

Providers who partner with HFD for their patient finance solution will be able to easily provide a branded patient financing experience. White labeling enhances their trust and credibility as providers and improves the overall patient experience.

HFD will also offer white labeling functionality for industry partners, helping them enhance their offerings by bundling HFD’s streamlined platform and finance products with their existing products and services.

“We’re committed to developing the best end-to-end patient finance solution on the market and making sure as many patients as possible are able to access it,” said Luke Johnson, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of HFD. “White labeling is another way we’re working with providers and our industry partners, so they can help more patients from all backgrounds and socioeconomic statuses access the financing options they need to afford healthcare.”