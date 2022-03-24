Wealthy Teds, the collection of NFTs that gives its members access to a trip to space

Madrid, Spain , March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world is experiencing the revolution of NFTs (non-fungible tokens). Many large companies, international sports clubs or big celebrities already own this kind of digital assets.

It is in this context that the Wealthy Teds are born, a collection that will have a total of 10,200 NFTs in the form of a teddy bear and which will be released in the end of next April. Their peculiarity is that investors become part of an exclusive club by acquiring them, gaining access to opportunities which are virtually unattainable through other means. Gold and silver bars, luxury watches, private jet trips, yacht stays on the most exclusive coasts in the world, stays in exclusive hotels, VIP access to events such as Formula 1 or Moto GP races, a Bored Ape NFT, a Rolls Royce and even a trip to space.

Wealthy Teds will take its members literally to the moon. This NFT company has made a collaboration agreement with one of the first companies on the planet to operate space trips. The experience will include transportation by private plane to Dubai, from where the flight begins in a balloon-powered capsule to an altitude of up to 40 kilometers. Passengers will be able to discover the darkness of space and the curvature of Earth as well as to enjoy a space gastronomic Michelin Star experience.

This private club also gives access to very valuable knowledge within the world of investments in digital assets and to a privileged network of leading personalities in the industry, as well as continuous training to help investors increase their net worth as much as possible through exclusive Discord channels and secret events, thus becoming an asset with guaranteed profitability from day one.

Experts in digital assets are already part of the project

The investor and crypto guru Evan Luthra has already joined this exclusive club because of its originality, exclusivity and profitability. The entrepreneur will have his own Wealthy Ted and will actively participate in the company's social networks.

