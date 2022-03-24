Octopus AIM VCT plc (the “Company”)

24 March 2022

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 24 March the Company purchased for cancellation 513,628 Ordinary shares at a price of 99.2p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 159,966,895 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Uloma Adighibe

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 3935 3803



