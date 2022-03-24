Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (the “Company”)
24 March 2022
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 24 March 2022 the Company purchased for cancellation 428,914 Ordinary shares at a price of 75.5p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 147,006,813 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Uloma Adighibe
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 3803