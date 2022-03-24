Road to Build a User-Oriented Exchange: Story Behind FAMEEX Journey to Embrace Global Community

New York, NY, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Back to 2019, FAMEEX after years of building up the research and development team as well as the operations talents, core developer Dr. Hu finally announced the online test of the FAMEEX platform. Riding through the ups and downs in the past two years along with highs and lows in the battle against the COVID pandemic, FAMEEX did achieve multiple milestones.

By the end of 2021, FAMEEX already has more than 200 thousand users worldwide. While the R&D team aims to enhance the infrastructure, the operations team keeps up with various marketing campaigns that play an ultimately important role in increasing the awareness of the brand.

Aside from regular trial fund campaigns, the operations, together with the marketing team, came up with several events that are not only fun but also educating in the meantime, benefiting its target users, crypto rookies. FAMEEX community staffers also collect feedback in order to improve the products and the users’ experience.

Though many insiders of the crypto community have known how FAMEEX started as a regional crypto exchange, focusing on South East Asian users and then has pivoted to a wider range of demographic groups as its operations team moved from Singapore to Australia. Here is a glimpse of FAMEEX’s journey.

What Is FAMEEX’s Biggest Achievement So Far?

FAMEEX has built up a standard operation procedure in terms of coin-listing while including more diversified projects. Users never heard of any exploitation incident happening on the platform by any suspicious projects. FAMEEX reaffirmed that it has been and will always be the gatekeeper for investors.

The young exchange also has been looking for talents to build up more products in addition to the two signature ones, grid trading strategy and USDT-margined perpetual futures. In such a short period of time, FAMEEX has earned the users’ trust and confidence as it puts safety first as always.

Though FAMEEX offers services to around 200K users around the world, it wants to keep pace with other major exchanges. With a revamped version of the official website and application, FAMEEX 3.0 aims to offer better interface designs and user experience. The super commission rebate program 2.0 has been launched to encourage users to make referrals.

Also, FAMEEX offers a strategic financial database and strategic platform where users can easily find an investing strategy best fit to their own circumstances. It utilizes quality strategies of traditional finance in the realm of cryptocurrency and these strategies are free and available to users.

One more extraordinary feature should be noted that FAMEEX added multiple security features, including advised login password, upgrading withdrawal security, device management and security log sections to protect users from any potential cyber-attacks.

Other Than a Few Short-Lived Projects Such as the Launch of $APE Coin, the Crypto Market Seemed to be in the Phase of “Crypto Winter.” What Can Investors Do During the Period of Time?

FAMEEX kept on emphasizing the mindset of crypto investing that investors do not need to wait for the bull market to come since investors can earn stable profits whether in bullish or bearish markets.

Users can always hedge your asset in short during a downward trend or start grid trading when they find the target market is oscillating in a certain price range.

The Future Plan of FAMEEX

FAMEEX keeps on developing quality strategies with releasing new functions on grid trading as the main focus. With FAMEEX’s sophisticated algorithm, it offers one of the most competitive strategies for users to set up grid numbers and several parameters based on AI recommendations to earn profit easily.

While putting so much effort into solving the common CEX weaknesses, FAMEEX shares the vision in decentralized exchange or DEX since FAMEEX believes DEX should be the future as DeFi becomes more popular. Therefore, FAMEEX platform token is also another under-developing project that is worth the wait.

About FAMEEX

The rising exchange FAMEEX started its trial operation in September 2019 and officially launched services on the 1st of January 2020. FAMEEX has dedicated to providing the safe, stable and fast trading experience for users. Since the priority of FAMEEX is security and safety, it only offers the mainstream cryptocurrencies having no exploitation concerns. Services including, grid trading, perpetual futures contract, spot trading and super commission rebate program are provided.

With a four-layer ladder encryption protection mechanism, users who trade on FAMEEX hardly need to consider the safety issue while enjoying relatively low trading fees. The basic spot trading fee is 1‰ while the futures trading fee is 0.2‰. Through constant optimizations, FAMEEX hopes to offer a more enjoyable trading journey for users who can trade straightforwardly.

