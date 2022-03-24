PRSA-NY Announces Early Bird Submissions are Open for the 35th Annual Big Apple Awards presented by NOTIFIED

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRSA-NY announced today early bird submissions for the 35th Annual PRSA-NY Big Apple Awards, presented by NOTIFIED. From now through May 6, organizations and independent PR professionals can save $100.00 off their entries for the 2022 Big Apple Campaign Awards and the 15 Under 35 Awards. All entries are due by June 3, 2022.



The annual awards will be held in-person at ASPIRE at One World Observatory on September 22, 2022 along with a live stream. This year’s program will focus on themes of courage, community, and change, paying homage to the evolving global business and cultural landscape that has catalyzed PR professionals to make a positive impact on society. The awards will also celebrate PRSA-NY’s 75th Anniversary and include memorabilia from the chapter’s past and present to educate and engage attendees throughout the evening.

“This year’s Big Apple Awards will be centered around courage, community, and change, and how communications professionals must continue to uphold these values in both their work and personal lives,” said Aaron Kwittken, President, PRSA-NY. “There has never been a more critical time for the industry, and we encourage all to join us as we honor 75 years of PRSA-NY and celebrate what we aspire to achieve in the next 75 years.”

The Big Apple Awards that are open for early bird submission and their corresponding descriptions and costs are the following:

2022 Big Apple Campaign Awards

Including PR Campaign Awards, In-House Communications Awards, and Media Group Awards.

The New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America established the Big Apple Awards program in 1988 to encourage excellence in public relations. The program has evolved to keep pace with a rapidly changing industry and continues to celebrate the exciting and innovative successes of talented professionals working in the heart of the communications universe. Today, a Big Apple Award is known as one of the highest honors bestowed in public relations, and in recognition, submissions will be open to the work of PR practitioners across the US from this year forward.

2022 PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards (Part of the Big Apple Awards)

Younger professionals are having more influence and impact than ever on the daily operations and long-term future of public relations. The PRSA-NY 15 Under 35 Awards – the first awards for the Greater New York PR community’s foremost talent and emerging leaders, awarded by the New York PR community – recognizes young leaders for their hard work and innovation.



Public relations organizations and individual practitioners can submit their campaigns up to three categories and save additional costs on the overall awards. The early bird deadline and pricing, and the regular deadline and pricing are the following:

Early Bird Deadline – Save $100 ● Early Bird Member – 1 Category Entry $400 ● Early Bird Member – 2 Category Entries $725 ● Early Bird Member – 3 Category Entries $1,050 ● Early Bird Non-Member – 1 Category Entry $450 ● Early Bird Non-Member – 2 Category Entries $825 ● Early Bird Non-Member – 3 Category Entries $1,200 Regular Deadline ● Member – 1 Category Entry $500 ● Member – 2 Category Entries $925 ● Member – 3 Category Entries $1,350 ● Non-Member – 1 Category Entry $550 ● Non-Member – 2 Category Entries $1,025 ● Non-Member – 3 Category Entries $1,500

Following a hybrid approach in 2021, this year’s Big Apple Awards will be in-person to fully engage PRSA-NY members, supporters, and stakeholders. The chapter will safely commemorate the evening while adhering to all local and federal COVID-19 guidelines. Additional details will be provided at a closer date.



"Throughout its bold and celebrated history, public relations has served on the front lines of every facet of American society, from business and government to education and culture," said Fay Shapiro, Senior Director of PRSA-NY’s Big Apple Awards. "Yet, it wasn't until the past few years when faced with unprecedented, life and death challenges - that our profession was at last understood and appreciated by the public. This year, we celebrate the great work of our members for setting a new and promising course for the future of public relations, as they have done for the last 75 years and will continue to do for the next 75.”



As of today, sponsors include ASPIRE, One World Observatory , PRophet , Brand on Purpose Podcast , The Museum of Public Relations , Lightbox Search , and Pemberton . To learn more about Big Apple Awards sponsorship opportunities or to volunteer for the event please contact Fay Shapiro at fays@commpro.biz .

To submit your work, campaigns, and other related materials for the Early Bird deadline and maximize costs, you can visit the PRSA-NY website at https://www.prsany.org/page/BigAppleAwards .

About PRSA-NY

For 75 years, the New York Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America is one of the oldest, largest, and most prominent public relations Chapters in the country. Located in the media capital of the world, it offers top-level professional development, networking, mentoring, and awards. PRSA-NY serves communications professionals in agencies, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and government, as well as independent practitioners. For more information about PRSA-NY’s upcoming events , mentorship program , jobs boards , volunteer opportunities , and membership details , go to prsany.org .

