Worlds Inc. Leveraging Legacy in Virtual Reality & Gaming to Develop Technologies to Power Tomorrow’s Metaverses

Boston, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worlds Inc. (OTCQB: WDDD), a pioneer that collaborated on the production of Bowie World, the first celebrity metaverse in 1999 for David Bowie, and then developed 3D interactive online gaming technologies used by millions in today’s most popular online games, is now broadening its focus to developing the technologies that will power tomorrow’s immersive worlds.



“Worlds is now entering the third iteration of the metaverse – one where augmented reality (AR), cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have emerged as disruptive forces reshaping areas as diverse as music, gaming, sports, fine art collecting, and shopping,” stated Thom Kidrin, CEO of Worlds Inc. “Today, Worlds has expanded its framework to strategically leverage NFTs and cryptocurrency to monetize digital assets, as well as interweave cryptocurrency and NFTs with new virtual reality (VR) and AR technologies in innovative ways to further enhance entertainment, business, education and many other aspects of our lives.”

Worlds made a name for itself in the early days of virtual reality by creating the first 3D multi-user metaverse by an international musical artist for David Bowie in 1999, and additional virtual worlds for Aerosmith, the New York Yankees, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), DMC, MTV, Coca-Cola and other major brands. Worlds then developed patented 3D interactive online gaming technologies. Worlds has developed a blockchain cryptocurrency and will soon announce plans for new related business applications.

“We are assembling a network of powerful partners with whom we are collaborating to quickly develop these new initiatives and bring them to market in record time,” Kidrin noted. “We plan to announce these partnerships and initiatives within the coming weeks, and bring the first to market in April 2022. Concurrently, while we are preserving the legacy celebrity VR worlds for historical purposes, we will now upgrade select VR worlds to current state-of-the-art virtual reality and immersive platforms for the enjoyment by new generations of users.”

Follow our progress on Twitter: @worldsInc

# # #

About Worlds Inc.

With a legacy as the creator of the first celebrity 3D virtual worlds and intellectual property for multi-server technology for 3D applications that are the foundation of many massively multiplayer online role-playing games (MMORPGs), Worlds is now developing the technologies that will power tomorrow’s immersive worlds and applications. By strategically leveraging NFTs and cryptocurrency to monetize digital assets, as well as interweaving cryptocurrency and NFTs with new virtual reality (VR) and AR technologies in innovative ways, Worlds is reshaping and further enhancing areas as diverse as entertainment, business, education, sports, fine art collecting, shopping and many other aspects of our lives. For additional information about Worlds, Inc., please visit: www.Worlds.com



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements and information relating to Worlds Inc. that are based on the beliefs of Worlds' management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events including estimates and projections about its business based on certain assumptions of its management, including those described in this Release. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Additional risk factors are included in the Company’s public filings with the SEC. Should one or more of these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as “hoped,” “anticipated,” “believed,” “estimated,” “should,” “preparing,” “expected” or words of a similar nature. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Julie Shepherd, Accentuate PR, 847_275_3643, julie@accentuatepr.com

Attachment