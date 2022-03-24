U.S. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market to Hit $4.5 Billion by 2027.

Chicago, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton research report, increasing prevalence of infertility, rising number of fertility clinics, changing lifestyle of people leading to infertility, increasing acceptance of ART procedure are some of the factors driving the U.S. assisted reproductive technology (ART) market growth during the forecast period.



Other factors include growing number of ART device manufacturing companies, high investments by private & public players, and increasing financial assistance programs are also contributing to the growth of overall assisted reproductive technology market.

Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Report Scope

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS MARKET SIZE (2027) $4.5 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 7% (2022-2027) BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE Services (Source (Frozen Non-Donor, Fresh Non-Donor, Fresh Donor, and Frozen Donor) MARKET SEGMENT BY AGE GROUP Between 35 & 40 Years, Less Than 35 Years and Above 40 Years MARKET SEGMENT BY TECHNIQUE In Virto Fertilization (IVF), Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET), and Others) MARKET SEGMENT BY DEVICES Product (Consumables, Media, and Equipment) MARKET SEGMENT BY END-USER Fertility Clinics and Hospitals GRAPHICAL ANALYSIS U.S.

Increasing Acceptance of Art Procedures

The growing popularity of single women opting for motherhood through organizations such as Single Mothers by Choice and Choice Mom is fueling the demand for ARTs. The increasing awareness regarding the availability of ARTs, their success rate, and their benefits, especially in developing economies, is also increasing the demand for ARTs. For instance, the aggressive marketing strategies of fertility clinics, availability of flexible payment options, and increase in digital marketing of fertility services by private fertility centers are driving positive awareness of the fertility industry and its services.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, age group, technique, and devices

Competitive Landscape – 6 key vendors and 8 other prominent manufacturers, and 38 prominent ART service providers are profiled in the report

Rising Venture Capital & Private Equity Investments In Infertility Services

The entry of venture capitalists and private equity is renovating the overall fertility services industry. Some are spending on advertising and a deliberate strategy of reaching out to married working women who are not yet trying to conceive. New investors are uncovering the attractiveness of infertility treatment after seeing the success of recent investments and establishing fertility clinics with sophisticated infrastructure.

U.S. Assisted Reproductive Technology (AT) Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Type

Services Source Frozen Non-Donor Fresh Non-Donor Fresh Donor Frozen Donor



Segmentation by Age Group

Between 35 & 40 Years

Less Than 35 Years

Above 40 Years



Segmentation by Technique

In Virto Fertilization (IVF)

Frozen Embryo Transfer (FET)

Others



Segmentation by Devices

Product Consumables Media Equipment

End-user Fertility Clinics Hospitals





U.S. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Market Vendor Insights

The key vendors in the market include the Cooper companies, Cook Medical, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Hamilton Throne, Merck KGaA, and Vitrolife. With the rising demand for infertility treatment in the US, the market share of these vendors is expected to grow in the coming years. However, the major players are facing stiff competition from emerging players. Also, major players are forming strategic alliances by entering into co-marketing agreements to increase their competitiveness and penetration in the U.S. assisted reproductive technology (ART) market.

Other prominent vendors include Carl Zeiss, Esco Lifesciences, Gynemed, Kitazato USA, Nidacon, Rocket Medical, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Thomas Medical. These vendors compete by providing affordable ART devices to fertility clinics and hospitals. Although key players dominate the market and other players are also focusing on delivering low-cost ART solutions to their customers. Vendors are aggressively aiming to introduce innovative devices to penetrate and utilize the huge growth potential prevailing in the market. The technological advancements and innovations in the field of ART is providing tremendous growth opportunity to the vendors.

