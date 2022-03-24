Dental CAD/CAM Market Size Worth $3.44Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 9.5% CAGR - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, March 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Dental CAD/CAM Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product [Dental CAD/CAM Materials (Glass Ceramics, Alumina-Based Ceramics, Lithium Disilicate, Zirconia, and Others) and Dental CAD/CAM Systems], Type (In-Office Systems and In-Lab Systems), Components [Hardware (Dental Printers, Milling Machines, Scanners, and Others) and Software], Application (Dental Prosthesis, Dental Implants, and Others), and End User (Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Milling Centers, and Others)”, the global dental CAD/CAM market growth is driven by the rising cosmetic dentistry, the development of the healthcare infrastructure and advanced software solutions, increasing oral diseases and geriatric population. The dental CAD/CAM systems segment led the market in 2021 with a share of 53.08%; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period, thereby accounting for 52.69% of the total market by 2028.





Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 1.82 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 3.44 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.5% from 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 264 No. Tables 192 No. of Charts & Figures 87 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Type, Components, Application, and End User Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Dental CAD/CAM Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Dentsply Sirona; PLANMECA OY; 3Shape; Zimmer Biomet; Carestream Dental LLC.; ENVISTA HOLDING CORPORATION; 3M; Kelkar Dynamics LLP; Ivoclar Vivadent AG; Datron AG; Align Technology, Inc.; Institut Straumann AG; Amann Girrbach AG; Roland DGA Corporation; CIMsystem are among the key companies operating in the dental CAD/CAM market. Leading players focus on expanding and diversifying their market presence and clientele, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.





In October 2019, Dentsply Sirona announced a merger and acquisition with OraCheck for offering dentists a valuable tool for patient analysis. Also, the new 5.0 will enable Dentsply to provide patient monitoring before, during, and after treatment.





In June 2020, Zimmer Biomet announced the product launch of a new product, namely, "GenTek" with Zfx. This product is a restorative digital product line for Zimmer Biomet dental implant system. Such products bring restorative solutions based on patients' needs by strengthening the integrity of clinically proven implant connection design.





North America dominated the dental CAD/CAM market in 2021. The US holds the largest share of the dental CAD/CAM market in this region due to a few factors, such as higher incidences of dental caries, increasing patient awareness of dental caries and tooth falls, and developed healthcare infrastructure. According to the United Health Foundation report, 1 in 4 adults suffer from untreated cavities in the US, and nearly half of the adults aged 30 and above show signs of gum disease. Additionally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) surveillance system in 2020 stated that 66.7% of the US population have dental visits. This led to the high adoption of dental CAD/CAM systems for treating dental caries among the US population. Moreover, the World Development Fund (WDDF), in February 2021, announced financial support for building capacity for improving oral health and preventing associated oral diseases in the US as Alaska Indian/Alaska Native population has faced significant health disparities. For instance, the Harvard School of Dental Medicine (HSDM) will partner with the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head for establishing an operational portable clinic site by Spring 2022. It aims to develop a free-standing dental clinic over the next 3–4 years to improve the overall health of people living in the Tribe and influence oral healthcare access. Components of this project include oral health exams, oral health education, surveys to educate oral health needs, and eventually restorative procedures. Thus, the rising number of dental caries and tooth falls and increasing healthcare expenditures boost the dental CAD/CAM market growth.





For decades, people have approached dentists for only routine checkups and procedures (examples include root canals and fixing cavities), focusing on restoring the utility of teeth. Currently, cosmetic dentistry is gaining high popularity globally and will continue to rise in the coming years. According to the British Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry report, almost one-fourth of the entire population of the UK has undergone a cosmetic dental procedure. The industry is valued at ~US$ 2.41 billion and is projected to increase by 8% in the forecast period. Therefore, currently available CAD/CAM materials provide high attention and is widely adopted in the aesthetic industry.





Dental CAD/CAM Market: Segmental Overview

Based on product, the dental CAD/CAM market is further bifurcated into dental CAD/CAM materials and dental CAD/CAM systems. The dental CAD/CAM systems segment accounted for a larger market share in 2021; it is expected to register a higher CAGR during 2021–2028. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into in-office systems and in-lab systems. The in-lab systems segment led the market in terms of market share in 2021; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. Based on components, the dental CAD/CAM market is further bifuracted into hardware and software. The hardware segment led the market in 2021, and it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the software segment will contribute a higher CAGR during the projected period. Based on application, the dental CAD/CAM market is segmented into dental prosthesis, dental implants, and others. Dental implants accounted for the largest market share in 2021; it is expected to continue this trend till the forecast period. Also, dental implants will account for the highest CAGR for the overall market dominance. Based on end user, the market is segmented into dental clinics, dental laboratories, milling centers, and others. The dental clinics will account for the largest market share in the coming years, with the dental laboratories accounting for the highest CAGR.





The US Department of Health & Human Services report states that the COVID-19 outbreak in 2019 forcefully shutdown ~198,000 active dentists and dental specialists practices in the US. This is mainly due to SARS-CoV-2 transmission having the potential to infect individuals who are presymptomatic or asymptomatic. Dental professionals who treat patients in close proximity have a high risk of getting infected. The delayed dental care suffers from severe consequences, such as dental offices closures, reluctance to seek care during the peak of the pandemic, and loss of employer-sponsored dental insurance coverage. Additionally, routine dental visits by patients were paused or discontinued.





Further, many emergency departments provide only definitive treatment to the patients, such as prescriptions for short-term treatment of pain and/or infection. Such factors have resulted in the downfall of the overall market for dental CAD/CAM during the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the pandemic has severely impacted dental care rapidly and is likely to implement permanent changes in dental care delivery/services in the coming years. For example, dental professionals need to consider several unanswered questions, including workflow and layout of dental clinics and expanded warranted PPE of care for all dental patients as part of Standard Precautions. Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic presents lucrative opportunities for dental researchers to focus on key issues. Important research priorities include estimating the costs and benefits of the expanded utility of PPE, developing and testing approaches for minimizing the use of aerosol generation during dental procedures, testing, validating teledentistry models, and evaluating alternative dental workforce models, such as dental therapists.





















